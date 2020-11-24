Can Arsenal fans accept that Arteta is a long-term project? (Opinion)

Ally Mccoist has claimed that Arsenal must stick with Mikel Arteta for the long-term, the same way that Liverpool stuck with Jurgen Klopp.
The Reds boss took over in 2015, and didn’t win his first trophy with the club until the 2018-19 campaign when he led them to Champions League glory, while Arteta has already earned silverware.
The Spaniard has two trophies to his name already after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield at his first attempt, but is currently trying to guide his team out of their first real blip since he took charge.
Arsenal have four points from their last five Premier League matches, including a loss and a draw with Aston Villa and Leeds, while they have zero goals from open play during that time also.
While the Spaniard is coming under-fire at present as he struggles to overturn their form, Ally believes he needs time to bring success to the club, and cites Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool for comparison.
McCoist told TalkSPORT‘s listeners this morning: “You just have to point at Klopp and the way they’ve looked after him at Liverpool.
“They’ve stood by their man because it was not an overnight success. They gave him time, it was a four or five-year project and look at him now.
“Arteta had that brilliant start. He won the FA Cup and they were flying for a period towards the end of last season. Everyone expected it to carry on again.
“But that’s not always the case and it isn’t the case at this moment in time with Arsenal. So they will come again.
“If it was a steady process then everyone would be quite happy, but it’s the fact he started ever so well and they’ve stood still a little bit now. That’s the problem.”
Arteta’s early success definitely raised expectations, but I feel like the majority of fans aren’t turning on him, but are just frustrated by results.
I think it would be extremely short-sighted to call for the manager’s head after such a blip, but questions will continue to be asked until improvements are seen.
As long as the team continues to improve year-on-year, I’m certain that the club will continue to back the Spaniard, but for now, he just needs to concentrate on getting the team scoring again.
Do we think Arteta has been given more long-term goals than short-term ones? How many seasons to return us to the Champions League?
Patrick
My answer is no because he has no pedigree which warrants time:
1. lets be honest if the whole attack is dysfunctioning the main fault surely doesn’t lie with the players, they aren’t exempt from it, auba, laca, willian and pepe are playing horribly but the main fault is with arteta.. Shoring up the defense with 0 attacking prowess could be done by a lot of managers in the PL.. if that was the aim we could have taken big sam or tony pulis as our manager.. arteta should at least look at some mourinho football if he wants to play by parking the bus.. now he is more tony pulis than mourinho and nowhere near pep, wenger or klopp
2. Klopp, Pep etc. deserved time because the were successful managers in the past, arteta doesn’t deserve that.. we are a big club not everton or RB Leipzig etc. to be a project (and sadly they are both better than us now)
3. He wants William saliba to go on loan and prove himself as he isn’t proven yet, doesn’t the same apply for arteta? He is unproven and should first learn the trade with some other clubs, arsenal is no club to learn on-the-job
4. sometimes i think fans want to help artetas career more than arsenals success and i dont understand that, why do fans want to wait till arteta learns the trade?
We should be a big club not some educational club for rookie managers
the question is whether we have alternatives. if we can get Potechino or someone at that caliber we would be wise to get them. but we probably can’t, so giving Arteta a chance is logical.
anyway, no coach can do miracles with the current squad. getting 3 more top midfielders, one top winger, and one top CB is crucial. starting at least 5-6 mediocre players each game will keep guarantee us a failure.
Thats true if we dont have alternatives we cannot change but thats where our opinions differ, do you really think that no experienced better/top manager is ready to come to us? If mourinho was read to go to tottenham (they are a superb side right now but the didnt have the financial power of chelsea or Man U) surely a Poch or Allegri or even sarri or somebody in that category would come to arsenal?
This comment is pathetic.
I reckon its better to write one pathetic comment than to be a pathetic human being like you, who can’t voice his opinion better than this
So utterly wrong in every thought you write!
I am that kind of person that call it as I see it. I don’t do emotions and sensitivity stuff when not necessary.
I liked what Arteta did last season with the so called limited players / poor player that he had to work with, players that were not his. I accepted the defensive style he came up with but I expected all that to change this season with a few signings of his own and a full pre-season.
He has not changed whatsoever and we are as boring, blunt, timid, clueless as ever. I don’t know what he is trying to do. It’s reminding me of the Emery saga..
If we lose our next 2 games while playing this clueless type of football then I am going to start criticising him non stop.
Please Arteta, stop being too timid, nervous, negative, over cautious, over defensive. It’s suffocating the whole team together with us fans. Relax and let the players express themselves more often.
I understand you, i just already started the non-stop criticism xD but maybe you will be right and he can change his tactics in the next two games but sadly i dont think so but i surely hope he does
Ofcourse Arteta is (should be) entrusted with a long term project. How long should that “long term” be is another question. For me personally within 3 years we must become a respectable title challenging squad. And in 5 years silverware is a must. If not he should join the likes of Pochetino. Simply improving is not enough.
Majority of the fans are frustrated at the moment but I suspect only a small portion of the fanbase is turning against him. My frustration is not even the results but the 90 min before the result. I don’t think that our squad is this bad. The performances of certain individuals as well as the whole team needs to be better than what we were seeing for the last couple of weeks.
BIG BIG difference between Klopp and Arteta. Klopp was a proven winner with an attractive style of football that also achieved results. He got the time because he competed with some of the best clubs on the pitch, and Liverpool wasn’t focusing on a title or trying to win the CL at that time; they built up to that.
I know I know about Wenger and top 4, but the league grew increasingly more difficult and Wenger wasn’t able to adjust after 22 years. We were trying to get back into the top 4 not rebuild like Liverpool; we were looking for couple missing pieces to complete the puzzle, not revamp the squad and style of play.
Klopp had a dazzling resume to go by, Arteta had assistant coaching experience and comments from Man City players.
Comparing Arteta to Lampard is more accurate, comparing him to Klopp is just ridiculous. Does Arteta even have a discernable style of play? Klopp has a massive track record to convince players he is right, Arteta does not.
One of the biggest mistakes we ever made was not going after Klopp when he was available. His attacking style of play was perfectly suited to our club, and he could have made the improvement defensively we were crying out for. Water under the bridge now, but tremendous miss on our part.
💯
Sorry, but as for given time yes to a degree. He needs this year to sort things out, and next year should be ready to go. After 3 years and multiple players he brought in he should be judged.
Surprising that a year in he has no identifiable style of play. Should that be an issue at this point? Lately we have regressed in terms of attacking; even worse than under Emery’s tenure. Is Arteta too controlling and scripted? Does he not trust the players enough to loosen the reins?
A year in and there are still a ton of questions and only a few answers. We are better defensively, but at what cost? By season’s end we should see measurable improvement or begin to question whether he is the right hire. Until then, I hope fans support him and the team, but not blindly follow anyone. Criticism is fine and acceptable, questioning him should be dutiful, but calls for sacking are premature I believe.
Interesting subject, but I think it may be difficult to have a serious discussion about this, unless we first establish 2 things;
1) What is long-term?
2) What is a success and what is not?
Anyway, personally I am generally for giving Arteta time as long as there seems to be a general plan and visible progress according to that plan.
On the other hand, we can’t accept half a season where we are being outplayed even by teams, who are tipped to be in the relegation battle.
Yeah, seemed at first.
I hate lies and liars. So with all the lies, it’s beginning to look like some endurance trekking or long term punishment.
I am sorry I want Wenger back.
how the hell did Arsenal employ 2 Spanish David Moyes protege’s in 18 months to coach an attacking football team is beyond stupid.This will not end well
Hate the Klopp comparisons, this guy is a Rookie.
Klopp had yrs of experience, it is not a good comparison. He is on par with Lampard and any other ex player that coaches with no experience.
I didnt consider the community shield a trophy when Arsene was in charge.
He did well to win FA cup.
He is imposing an Everton underdog mentality at Arsenal and he is acting like David Moyes rather than Arsene or PEP.
Do you guys realise that he spent more time learning from David Moyes than anyone else. Might be the longest wait for him to sort the attack out.