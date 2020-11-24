Can Arsenal fans accept that Arteta is a long-term project? (Opinion)

Ally Mccoist has claimed that Arsenal must stick with Mikel Arteta for the long-term, the same way that Liverpool stuck with Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds boss took over in 2015, and didn’t win his first trophy with the club until the 2018-19 campaign when he led them to Champions League glory, while Arteta has already earned silverware.

The Spaniard has two trophies to his name already after winning the FA Cup and Community Shield at his first attempt, but is currently trying to guide his team out of their first real blip since he took charge.

Arsenal have four points from their last five Premier League matches, including a loss and a draw with Aston Villa and Leeds, while they have zero goals from open play during that time also.

While the Spaniard is coming under-fire at present as he struggles to overturn their form, Ally believes he needs time to bring success to the club, and cites Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool for comparison.

McCoist told TalkSPORT‘s listeners this morning: “You just have to point at Klopp and the way they’ve looked after him at Liverpool.

“They’ve stood by their man because it was not an overnight success. They gave him time, it was a four or five-year project and look at him now.

“Arteta had that brilliant start. He won the FA Cup and they were flying for a period towards the end of last season. Everyone expected it to carry on again.

“But that’s not always the case and it isn’t the case at this moment in time with Arsenal. So they will come again.

“If it was a steady process then everyone would be quite happy, but it’s the fact he started ever so well and they’ve stood still a little bit now. That’s the problem.”

Arteta’s early success definitely raised expectations, but I feel like the majority of fans aren’t turning on him, but are just frustrated by results.

I think it would be extremely short-sighted to call for the manager’s head after such a blip, but questions will continue to be asked until improvements are seen.

As long as the team continues to improve year-on-year, I’m certain that the club will continue to back the Spaniard, but for now, he just needs to concentrate on getting the team scoring again.

Do we think Arteta has been given more long-term goals than short-term ones? How many seasons to return us to the Champions League?

Patrick