Can Arsenal fans believe that Arsenal have agreed to sell Joe Willock? I can’t…

Well we were sort of expecting this to happen but it still doesn’t make it easier to believe.
Joe Willock was left out of today’s pre-season game against Tottenham, and it would appear that the reason was because he was busy trying to work out a deal with Newcastle!
Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a deal that would let him join Newcastle, although he has not yet agreed personal terms with The Magpies, according to The Athletic.
Our Academy graduate, who scored a record 7 games in a row for Newcastle at the end of last season on loan, has now been sold for “a fee over 20million” apparently, while we are supposed to be chasing less productive players for much bigger fees.
Because the news comes from The Athletic, which normally means the Arsenal know-all David Ornstein, it would appear that we have to accept it as the gospel truth.
But I am still at a loss to believe it! Why would Arteta make a big show of keeping all our academy graduates together by signing them up to long contracts, and then once one of their compatriots prove on loan that he is good enough for the Arsenal first team, they agree to cash in.
Willock, in half a season, scores more goals than the rest of our midfield managed in two seasons, that tells me that I should be keeping Willock and selling the rest of them!
As you can tell, I am shell-shocked!
Darren N
116 CommentsAdd a Comment
The soul of our club is being destroyed, if true, selling willock for 20 mil is just plain incompetence, lack of foresight, future planning and team building. We are selling the crown jewels and keeping the costume jewellery.
Since when Did Willock become ‘crown jewel in arsenal’? Wake up man. He has done nothing special in arsenal shirt, he can do it at Newcastle, then good luck, not all players make it big in their parent club, Chelsea is signing Lukaku for the 3rd time now, pogba was initially a Utd player before joining Juve
Adjamin, dont be a prat telling me to wake up.
If he can do it in a poor Newcastle team then surely he can do it in an Arsenal team? Goes to show how even in a bad team, with areal coach you can play better. What do you think loans are for? Should we then keep players that do poorly on loan?Your logic is flawed.
No-one is saying that Willock would be a success if we kept him, fans are simply saying that surely he’s earned his chance, at least until Dec! Issue is the poor coaching and tactics, even Brucie got a lot out of Willock!
Just one question.
Supposed we keep Willock, who should he bench at Arsenal? Should we Keep him as back up? Play him ahead of ESR or Partey , am sure he can’t play in Xhaka position
Same position he played at Newcastle? But in reality he would play in the position that he could make his own, if he could. The point we are making is, You dont bin off a player for peanuts who has an obvious talent and is still very young!
@Adajim No-one is saying he should be a automatic starter, just that he should be kept in the squad now that he’s started to peak.
Perfect player to start cup games and contribute to the last 20 mins of EPL games.
Your opinion Adjamin not mine.
About the 25 mil.
first, we should stop playing this mind-numbing 4-2-3-1, then there would be a position for him, with Xhaka firmly seated on the bench…the whole premise behind the notion of sending a player out on loan is to give said player a reasonable opportunity to get significant minutes, which he couldn’t get otherwise, then see if he can prove himself as a player worthy of keeping…no player, that I can ever remember, at this club anyways, was quite so successful on a loan assignment, especially to another premiership team…if this didn’t justify a second look, what does a player have to do to earn just such an opportunity under this amateur hour administrative team…once again, counter-intuitive nonsense…at least if you kept him no one could question your decision, as no one in their right mind would sell off such a player unless they received an over the number offer, like 50M
@real-viera, if you remember vividly, when Arteta first arrived he wasn’t using 4-2-3-1, in fact he tried different formations, but had to revert back to 4-2-3-1 because it seems our players are more comfortable with it, and since that time we seems to be doing ok
please don’t lecture me on our tactical history…I’ve forgot more things about this club in the last 24 hours, than you have ever know in the entirety of your existence…unless you’re a team fearing relegation, you don’t run a 4-2-3-1 as a base formation without countering with pace…maybe you have some secret information that I’m not privy to where the players voted unanimously to use a formation that only highlights the negative stylings of our 3-wheeled shopping cart of a DM…please enlighten me with another one of your deeply nuanced arguments
Willock would cover twice the distance that Xhaka does and probably make less mistakes . What’s more he knows how to pass forward and get into the box backing up his forwards.
Correct PJ.
£25m isn’t a peanut for willock, in fact it’s a good price,
Just to keep in the squad? For £25m in this period when we lack transfer fund but have loads of not-good-enough players
Adjamin, so by your logic we keep our not so good players for what? Sell off our young homegrown talent coming into its prime for peanuts, panic buy and over pay a player that has no allegiance to Arsenal and isnt guaranteed to be better than we have. Because thats what is and has been done by this crew. Im sorry i dont trust any of them to do the right thing because they so far haven’t.
It’s £25 million.
crown jewel? really? Ox was sold too when he was playing better. Any good sells from Arsenal have all failed later recently. Iwobi. Ox. Count on. Its a business model to buy young, sell academy players for good value or youngsters for profit. Hope Arsenal learn from past and sell when they can. Current market he is max 20-25mil
40 millions or Keep
So i am Dan ….
Darren sorry
There needs to be buy back clause of some sort. I dont trust MA/Edu one bit (Willian, Runarsson, Emi).
This has to be a joke. I don’t care what anyone says, selling our youngsters for peanuts is not the way forward, we’ve seen what the likes of Saka and Rowe can do if given proper chance. Even if we are going to sell at least sell for some proper money, I said the same thing when we sold Martinez for just 20 million but Eddie and some other fans here said we were lucky to get 20 million for him then, now Martinez is one of the best goalkeeper in Europe, we don’t have any midfielder that can score goals but the one we have we are selling him for just 20 million. I never believed in arteta but at least I still wanted him to succeed but at this rate, I want him gone. For goodness sake sell xhaka to Roma for 17 million, sell el neny for 5 million why should it be one of us, a boy that bleeds arsenal a boy that will play for the badge, am so angry right now.
Smacks of desperation to me not good planning!!!!!
What proper chance did we give Saka for him to be that good? Remember Willock has been with us since Wenger days , so are you saying Saka got better chances than Willock?
Yes Lenohappy, like any sane and proper coach would’ve sold a goalkeeper who has performed amazingly over the last two seasons and kept the second choice goalkeeper who couldn’t make it in 20 years and was refusing to sign the new contract that was offered to him.
Everyone else seems to have moved on from the Martinez saga though except you and Martinez himself who likes mentioning Arsenal in every single interview he gives.
He chose to leave, simple. Why do you keep ignoring the fact that he rejected the new deal the club gave him and he chose to walk away because of competition?
I think Arsenal recruitment team are under spelt. They need prayers and God interventions. Tou are selling Wilock without a creative midfielder surely!!!!!
Sadly AFC means Edu and Arteta at the moment.
I doubt Arteta was ever going to play him in any meaningful game anyway.
Just feel good for Joe Willock.
At least at Newcastle, he will have a manager who believes in him!!!
I wish the boy well.
I have said this before, but I think Eddie N, AMN and Reiss Nelson need to get out of the club too, for the sake of their careers.
Are you saying Arteta is why those players are not performing well?, may I remind you that all the players you mentioned has played under 3differents coaches at arsenal with no special impact
Arsenal fans are becoming too annoying, we complain about everything.
Willock has been given enough chances at arsenal since Wenger days and he isn’t good enough, doing a good job at Newcastle and bringing home a £20m for arsenal is fantastic, why moaning over such thing, it would be foolish to keep him on the bench and turn down opportunities to make money just like we did with AMN .
I 100% support this sale just as I supported Martinez sale, some arsenal fans want us to keep everyone and buy everyone, so how many players do we register for epl?, keeping players far too long is reason we are paying ridiculous wages and now having difficulty in selling the ‘deadwoods’.
I saw a report, Brighton are interested in Nketia, I hope it’s true and we recoup some of the money paid for White, we have loads of players we need to move on, could you imagine we still have Torreira, Kolasinac
God Adajim!! I never thought I’d read someone else say this.
Every one keeps pretending like he wasn’t playing since the days of Wenger as wasn’t getting enough chance under Emery.
Arsenal fans are just wired to be this way, complain and moan about everything.
Remember how they never wanted us to accept 20Million for Niles last summer? Guess what, we are stuck with Niles now.
Fans just love moaning. Willock has gotten enough chance at Arsenal, let other young Midfielders get the chance.
It didn’t take Saka and ESR a full season to show they are what Arsenal need. Willock over three seasons couldn’t show that and suddenly everyone’s moaning as if we sold Wilshere Regen or some Rosicky Regen
Lol…how old was he under Wenger and Emery? Haha zero logic applied!
How old was Saka under Emery
How old was Saka when he showed it?
Saka was 17 when I was on here defending him with all of me and everything that he’s a better player than Nelson who everyone was hyping.
It became an argument between Kev and I, guess how old Saka was when a few of us saw that this is the next kid?
Stupid logic trying to bring age in innit?
Exactly…not everyone peaks at the same age, is that difficult to understand? No-one is saying Willock is the best player, we are simply saying that he’s earned a shot at least till December.
Unfortunately I can’t uploads pictures otherwise I’d draw you one.
I love Eddie’s comments, never has his own comments…only even comments on other’s opinion.
Never has his own comments?
Smh I have nothing to explain to you.
If you know me well or you’ve followed JustArsenal for years, you’d know I make my own comments and hardly interact under people’s comments.
Only the last season I’ve been trying to be more engaging.
Also if you ain’t trying to push some dead agenda, you’d know I already made my own comment before you even responded to my comment to Adajim.
You feel so good now don’t you?
How many games has Reiss Nelson Played? Did you watch his games in the europa league last season
Not everybody develops at the same pace . Willock went on loan got regular football and took advantage of it. He deserved a chance at a regular position here and had Xhaka not been unsaleable probably would have got it.
Arteta wanted to keep AMN, then didn’t use him at all, then threw him on a loan. If Arteta had no intention of using AMN should’ve sold him. The Willock fee is just awful and bad negotiating. No English tax for Newcastle. All nice and affordable.
Keeping him was a mistake and am sure if he had sold him fans would have pounce on him.
AMN make a big mistake of letting go of RB he was really doing good there and even Wolve that were interested in him wanted him as RB am sure probably that’s why they didn’t press the bid, maybe his agent has informed them that AMN was only interested in playing in the midfield
This is a bit of a myth about AMN. He played most of his best games at left wing back (particularly in the FA Cup). When he played RB, I can only remember the Man Utd game standing out, and a lot of people complaining about him losing concentration in the others.
Nonetheless i don’t disagree that he should be focusing on being a fullback. It seems to me he has the attributes to be a brilliant one if he put his mind to it.
Sold AMN so you’d moan, he’s selling one of our own same way y’all moaning about willock now? Arsenal fans cry like toddlers.
talk about hitching your wagon to a losing horse like Adajim, Eddie…is this what we can expect from your posting rebirth of sorts, if so, maybe have a bit of a rethink
I’m sure you said the same thing when we sold Martinez last year but now we are trying to buy a rubbish goalkeeper for 30 million.
Yes I said same thing, why do you think it reasonable to keep a keeper of such quality as Number 2, Martinez performance was too good for him to be a second keeper, there was no way we could have kept both, that would be unfair, we had to sell one, and Martinez happened to have suitors, was on the final year of his contract, it was a smart choice
For too little money , He should have started the season in goal and let Leno fight for his place .
Yes how shortsighted of people and rediculous statements. Willock was 17 when playing under wenger not 20 or 22, he was a star for us under Arteta in Europa league and loaned to Newcastle for a very successful loan. He is 21 coming into his prime and has bags of potential and we are selling him for what!
How old was Saka when he started showing he had it in him to be a starter for us?
Don’t play this age card.
What happened to Nelson?
What happened to nketiah
Y’all like to pretend as if some of these kids are not meant to excel somewhere else.
I am sure you were one of those calling for the 20Million bid for Niles to be rejected last summer.
Well now? Good luck getting 20Million or more for him
Eddie, AMN was worth more than 20 mil last season, what has happened since, could partly be put at AMNs door and Artetas. Gouendouzi was valued at more, bad handling and other reasons reduced that, Saliba has had his value slashed because of bad handling. The value a year ago has no bearing on the value today. Ot can go up or down, you cant look back. And if you want too, lets look back at Martinezes value then and now, to conteract it a bit. WE ARE UNDER SELLING WILLOCK TODAY.
@Adajim- Willock scored 8 goals in as many games for Newcastle last season. But still was not a guaranteed starter. Who would like to bet Willock does not score 8 goals in the whole of next season. Is he as good as Saka and ESR? Never in a million years.
Arteta has this right in letting him go and getting the £20m we are reportedly receiving for him. If we get the same for Nketiah (Brighton we are led to believe) then that £40m in the bank. Invest that plus £20m for Maddison and we immediately improve our side at the expense of two players who would never be starters.
Nelson and AMN? Get what we can. Bellerin? Whatever is offered will have to do.
Either Lacazette or Aubamayang (likely Laca due to his contract only having a year left) must make way for a CF.
We are not in as bad a position as we seem to be. But this is all now on Arteta and Edu. The season starts in 5 days and we have not been off the mark quickly enough in identifying targets and getting them in.
Exactly! Some players are just not meant for big teams e.g Zaha/Ings and so on, how much game did Saka got to prove his worth, it doesn’t mean Willock doesn’t have potential but he isn’t going to do it here , we sell and move on use the money to upgrade the team, now AMN isn’t worth £5m because we kept him when we needed to sell
And Martinez?
We sold Martinez at the right time.
He was at the final year of his contract just like Willock and he isn’t going to renew, besides, he was too good to be kept as 2nd choice IMO, so a bid came in and we cash-in. £20m for a 28yo goalie at final year of his contract was a good business in a COVID rampage season
@Eddie- letting Martinez go was a huge mistake. Leno is not a bad keeper. We have had a lot worse. But Emi was our best keeper for a long time We needed cash and sold him, but at what cost in the long term?
@Phil, would I love Martinez to be here with us? Of course I would.
But why is everyone making it look like the club Chase’s him out?
He had the contract offer on the table.
He rejected it.
He himself even said the manager told him he was 90% going to start the season in goal for us.
He himself gave an interview and said he rejected it and felt like 90% wasn’t enough.
Phil now I’m sure you’re a very experienced human. 90% to start the season and continue where he ended the season from, he said no and he left saying he wanted to be 100% the first goalkeeper. He was scared of competition.
My problem with folks is why does everyone keep making it look like the manager and club hounded him out and like the manager wasn’t singing him praises saying he wants both Martinez and Leno to stay because competition is good for both.
Why do we have to pretend that Martinez didn’t choose to walk away instead of signing?
Are you guys saying that the club should’ve rejected the offer that came after he rejected the contract?
Help m understand please, because it’s over a year now, I’m still trying to understand why everyone’s blaming the club for a goalkeeper who rejected the contract and walked away
Phil, not sure agree with your assessment of the whole Willock scenario, as I’m not a fan of the “cut off your nose, to spite your face” analogy, but I definitely concur with your Martinez narrative…I too never felt that Leno was a garbage Keeper, in fact he’s clearly an above average shot-stopper, but considering the revelatory nature of Emi’s presence between the pipes and Leno’s inabilities with the ball at his feet, the move was totally counter-intuitive and therefore should never have transpired
not sure I agree…
But Adjamin, we sold Martinez as a mistake, a bloody bad one and he wasn’t a good deal then and it isn’t a good deal now. He was better than we had. Stop twisting. Speak facts
And i called that at the time and not a year later as well. I was very vocal that the wrong keeper was sold and too cheap. Poor poor judgment by the club again.
@Reggie, I think we had no choice but to sell else we may lose him for nothing which would be more depressing
Not contradicting any of your statements, but the first one about Willock not being a guaranteed starter.
Willock made a goal scoring debut at NUFC and started the next few matches. Subsequently, he was dropped to the bench and was brought in as a sub in the next three matches, barring their game against Burnley. He managed to score in all three sub appearances against those three teams that finished above us in the league table last season – Spurs, WestHam and Liverpool.
Willock earned back his place in the starting line-up for the final four matches in the league and continued his scoring streak. He played the full 90 minutes in two of those games and was subbed off during the final 5 and 15 minutes in the other two games and finished the season as a GUARANTEED STARTER.
@Reggie- I’m with you on Martinez. But cash ruled here and the simple fact was we were only going to keep one of EMI or Leno snd it was EMI who decided he wanted the guarantee of being No1 choice which no manager would ever give.
Leno “should” have been sold simply because he cannot play out from the back. He is a very de ent keeper, and far better than a lot will admit to. But Arteta decided which one was sold and it was obviously a huge mistake.
Leno is good. Martinez proved he is better.
Let us stop this Maddisson Hype. I dont see any good thing about Maddisson at 70m pounds. I would rather bring back Aaron Ramsey for peanuts than pay 70m pounds for Maddisson.
I will give you 7 players who are better than Maddisson.
Asensio
Bernardo Silva
Isco
Nabir Fekir
Aouar
Coutinho
Dybala
Besides, Rodgers just said that Maddisson is worth 100m pounds. same price as Grealish.
I agree… But ONLY if it directly means it enables is to bring in top tier CM or AM.
Before his spell at Newcastle how good are his stats playing for Arsenal? I don’t think this is such a big deal if it raises money to buy better players than Willock.
We are keeping Xhaka and Elneny and selling Willock? 1 + 1 = 3 at Arsenal.
4 more years of Xhaka….Arghhhh!!!!
Incoming attack on the manager and regime for letting Willock go.
A player who couldn’t cut it and even couldn’t impress while he was here and playing under Wenger.
Got a lot of chances under Emery, at some point us fans were questioning what he offers.
He goes to Newcastle, scores 7 goals, and suddenly he’s the new Rosicky and Ramsey we shouldn’t sell.
Fans who don’t watch his football or didn’t watch his season and read he scored 8 goals will tell you he’s ready to start for Arsenal, when he wasn’t even ready to start for Newcastle and had to be used as a super sub. Just the same way Nelson was scoring goals at Hoffeinham and was being overhyped while some of us kept saying he’s not ready for the EPL and Saka was far far ahead and more ready for the EPL than he was.
You think it’s all about scoring goals,
Nelson did it, never could be a starter and Nagelsmann told him he needed to improve his game.
Nketiah did it at Leeds, was scoring but couldn’t offer much and Bielsa preferred Bamford.
It’s Willock now, I’m glad we accepted the bid, not every kid will make it at Arsenal, and that’s completely okay. That’s one thing you guys should know.
I’m happy for him, wish him the best, but it’s time for Azeez, Latino and Hutchinson to get their own fair chance.
Good luck Willie, hope to see you succeed there.
Not
Not surprised by anything Arteta or Edu do anymore.
We have problems with goals from midfield, so they sell the one that scores.
Why bother coaching him up when you can buy another?
Arteta is a checkbook manager and “coach” is just a title.
I love how we have “progressed” under Arteta these 20 months, tactics, direct passing, movement off the ball.
“Arsenal DNA” is clear to see. Especially the part about developing stars and not buying them.
Trust the process
@Dirand- I am finding it very difficult to disagree with anything you have posted lately. Arteta is under pressure and he will be judged after Spuds at home. Then is the time the club must act because if we don’t have a system and platform that at least resembles a “process” then what’s it all been about?
@Durand
Sorry mate
Durand, so impressed with your unyielding posting campaign today…keep it coming full bore
Phil and RVL
Thank you for the comments; I appreciate you taking the time to read them, think on them, and express your response.
I try my best to remain consistent and apply “standards” evenly among the 3 managers. Standards the club put forth, not me.
However, Arteta gets a pass, gets more control and funding, yet never held accountable.
Even now, what is he measured by? Top 6 or else? Another Cup or else?
Clearly they avoid any goals so regardless of results they can claim “progress,” or the “process” is working.
Do you happen to know what the process is? Is it working or not? How would anyone know?
Wilock scored 7 goals in 7 appearance because Newcastle play more attacking games compared to Arsenal who base of those build up games. Several Player brought in Arsenal who could shot from far distance but deemed on reaching Arsenal
If Arsena’s promising future players like Willock are been sold hope we don’t regret it like Martinez to Aston Villa. I hope Arteta and Edu are making right decision. The sale of S. Gnabry still hunts us.
Let’s keep our fingers cross and see the midfielder they buy with Willock sale. Then I will know what to say on Arteta. Arsena already lost two pre season games to top teams. That doesn’t give us positive reason into the new season.
Enough with Martinez, if we need him we should re-sign, how much did Chelsea sell Lukaku? How much are they buying him back now, same with Pogba, not every player will perform with their parent clubs
Credit where it’s due.
For once our management is truly acting on their promises. According to them, the futures of players must be sorted out when they enter the final two years of their current contracts.
Willock falls into that category. If he’s not seen as a regular starter yet, it’s smart to cash-in on him right now. What good it is to the club or the player, if he’s not going to play regularly for the club.
It’s a huge gamble. Letting go of a player who is yet to reach his true potential and has recently shown flashes of brilliance. We’ll know the results in a few seasons.
I just hope the deal contains a buy-back clause or a first refusal in future sales clause. If it doesn’t, it must be considered an unpardonable and a sack-able offense of our management team by our owners.
p.s: Had he not “almost” scored a goal against Chelsea in the MIND series and had we scored at least a couple of goals in the loss against Spur, cashing in on Willock would be a “no brainer”. But, when the team is collectively struggling to score goals and in the meantime, Willock is on a red hot scoring streak, I wonder what other valid reasons/explanations our management can give the fans, other than the one I’ve already mentioned in the post, for selling Willock this summer.
I’m not surprised, he was never in MA’s plans. 20+m to go in the kitty (Oh s**t not for Ramsdale). I just hope we insert some sort of clause…
I wish him the best of luck and thank him for the memories, especially that rocket at Anfield 👌
Sky sports confirmed sue £25 mill 👌
Let’s hope we put it to good use, Rory. Not often we sell a player for that amount!
Aye fingers crossed we put it to good use and hopefully Azeez and/ or Balogun will fill the void left by willock and best of luck to him, always liked him as a player 👍
Nice one, Rory. Hope you’re keeping well, been a while since you were last on here 🙂
Aye sue took a step back from commenting and just read articles to keep informed, praying we do some good business before the window shuts 🙏 hope all is well with you 👌
what an awful sale. it’s incompetence. It’s all over the club
So how many chances does a player need in order to impress?
If he was able to do it at Newcastle, a team below us in the league, why has he not done it for The Arsenal?
Look at the way Saka and ESR took their chance and made themselves virtually impossible to drop – when has Willock EVER produced that kind of performance on a regular basis?
What on earth comparing Elneny or Xhaka has to do with Willock’s performances I fail to understand – perhaps someone could explain?
Likewise the observation that he “bleeds” Arsenal… so have many other players who also failed to make the grade.
Of course, some have come back to bite us in the bum, yet others have proved the club correct – the fact that they have been at the club and learnt their trade at our academy means nothing if the player cannot convert that wonderful opportunity into regular performances.
I am not saying that MA /EDU have got this right, but if anyone should be asking why this is, seemingly, happening, then it should be the player himself…. the reported £20,000,000 plus is a fair price for him…. and what we have done / are planning to do in the market, has nothing to do with how we evaluate the player himself.
Judge him on his Arsenal performances and I think this is a smart piece of business…. only my opinion of course.
Ken fantastic response.
I’m back and will engage in articles a lot more now though I’ve been reading silently. Now that the EPL is resuming, I’ll be engaging in discussions too.
Saka and ESR never required up to two years to show what they are capable of and yet people question why we let Willock go who hasn’t done a single thing at Arsenal since he was 17.
Also, thank you for echoing the same point, not every kid who comes out from our academy will succeed at Arsenal and there’s no shame in that and it’s not bad. Only fans will keep making it look a big deal.
Eddie, like you I wish him the very best and I’m only judging him on his Arsenal performances since AW’s days.
It could be a fantastic move for him, the fans up there certainly seem to love him.
Phil mentions some other players (below) who might also need to move on and I agree with his view on them.
How long do we wait AND how many chances do we give for the likes of Willock to stamp their authority on the field?
There have been to many articles castigating the club and it’s managers for holding on to players…. let MA do his job and see if he has made the right decisions as the season unfolds.
I am ken and disagree, he has performed well for Arsenal for a player who has only been given bit parts for us. I doubt Arteta would have played ESR if it wasnt for injury. He definitely got in by luck not foresight from the manager. I totally disagree with Willock, i have always rated him. You have never read me write anything other than support for him, even before he went to Newcastle, in fact i was very vocal, that we should have played him instead.
Do you remember how many injuries kept Willock in our side, in those time I did not see anything special. Maybe because I don’t like his style though, I didn’t see anything special ever since I have been watching him play whereas in Saka, I saw a lot of good thing in his early days enough to tell me he can excell, ESR during Wenger reign, in a few carling cups, we saw his potential
Adajim, there is more to a player’s performance: The manager’s formation, playing style, combinations in midfield have a part to play.
For instance, Aubameyang was effective in the FA cup games 2 seasons ago because we had David Luiz with a good passing range on the left. he could pick Aubameyang with a long ball who cuts in and take a shot. the ball is in the net. most of our attacking play came from the left side of the pitch that season
Willian was top quality when he was at Chelsea. Good at set piece, good pace and can dribble. This guy was in the brazilian team.
But, what happened to him when he came to Arsenal? Did he become a flop all of a sudden? Could it be down to Arteta’s negative playing style. Not allowing players to express themselves. Micro managing the players. Always shouting on the touchline who a player should pass to. No pace in our passing game.
Willock perhaps performed at New castle because of how that team played.
And that is why, when a team is performing badly, you cant sack the players, You rather sack the coach for failing to get the best out of the team.
25m for Willock is nonsense. maybe 35m pounds or keep him.
We need options in midfield. We need goals from Midfield. I felt, we should have kept Willock till January and give him a consistent run in the team.
I would have loved to see Willlock week in week out than seeing Xhaka/Elneny.
@Reggie- the point Ken says quite clearly is that Willock had plenty of opportunities to show what he could do yet never once looked a player that you would bet on making it at the club. He scored in Europa league games, but who didn’t? Was he ever really trusted enough by Wenger, Emery or Arteta in the way Saka and ESR are? Not in my mind he wasn’t and I bracket him the same as Nketiah AMN and Nelson. They all have ability but ultimately are they good enough? I just do not believe they are and Willock is the same. Will be a decent player at a lesser club but not a too 6 player at all. If he was why has no other club come in for him?
Phil, you are very good at twisting the truth and have a short memory. Who did score in the Europa league except Pepe and Willock. For crying out loud, you speak as if he has been given a chance, is 25 and has no talent. He is 21 and coming into his best years, he has not been given a chance at Arsenal. Just like Martinez! Gnabry! and Donyel Malon in the last few years.
Reggie, regarding ESR, you are absolutely correct and I believe everyone knew we had a star in the making who took his chance and, like Saka, never looked back…. When has/did Willock do that and get the universal approval from the fans, media and the manager?
Willock, Pepe And Nelson were the best arsenal players in the europa league group stages last season. Willock scored goals in the europa league. Willock scored 8 goals for New castle. same number of goals scored by the Over hyped Maddison who we want to get for 100m pounds(Rodgers values Maddisson for 100m pounds)
At ken 1945
That’s a load of bullocks. Players perform in systems where they are comfortable That’s one. You mentioned Saka and Smith-Rowe but no numbers (Jon fox way). Two, name me two attacking players that perform under Arteta’s stewardship with good numbers and then we will give him the right to sell a player who just impressed on loan. Funny enough Arteta’s finds it hard to sell players coached by himself.
Jah son, you have answered your own question my friend.
The reason we are reportedly, selling him, is because he cannot play in the system that MA is wanting to play – as simple as that.
Now, we can argue that MA’s system is wrong, but that’s not the subject – why would MA keep a player who doesn’t fit his plans?
Not sure what you mean about Saka and Jon Fox, so I can’t give you a answer.
As for our forwards, couldn’t agree more…. but that hasn’t stopped Saka and ESR from performing to the highest standards and on a regular basis has it?
Likewise Martinelli and look how Pepe has improved under MA.
Surely, MA is doing what he said he would do and he will be judged on the outcome… meanwhile Willock will prove his worth and I wish him the very best.
Once there were 3 (Willocks at Arsenal) and now there are none!
Just like I’ve said and as Someone here pointed out earlier; the philosophy at Arsenal differs from that of Newcastle hence the style play.
At Arsenal Willock will be expected to pass the ball around (include those through balls and final passes) and be creative. This is in contrast with what is expected of him in the ‘smash and grab’ style at New castle that allows his to score from no where.
Does he have those ball playing abilities and skill set needed from the kind of CAM needed by Arsenal?
As far as I know he has struggled when trusted with these responsibilities at Arsenal.
I stand to be corrected.
*him
No one has given Arteta and Edu for bringing in cheaper and better alternatives. Lokonga is better than Willock and can fill in whatever role Willock would have been fulfilling as a sub. He is a player that can play box to box, so to me I believe Willock already has a more than capable alternative. I’m happy with the deal, 20m+ is a good deal. Nketiah next for 20m add a little and go for Madison or Bernardo Silva if truly available and willing to come. I’m not too sure about Laturo, a player who is not a regular starter for Inter. We simply don’t need such luxurious toys now. I’ll rather gamble on Aubameyang rediscovering his form. COYG!!
‘given Arteta and Edu credit’
Sometimes I asked my self that is arsenal team really that poor to the extent that we could not create any chances or we started playing boring football? Auba was the highest goal scorer in bundelsliga, one of the prolific goal scorer during arsene Wenger time, won the highest goal scorer during Emery first season and his full first season, second highest goal scorer during Arteta half season, won us fa cup ( when arteta said that he would have to move all unwanted players). Then during Arteta first full season, he bought Party( one of the best midfielders in laliga and was man of the match player against Liverpool in champions league), he bought Gabriel( one of the best defenders in ligue 1 and help his formal club to gain champions league). Suddenly, Auba became useless even to control ball becomes problem, Gabriel and Party became average. Before Saka and Smith Rowe became Arsenal most youth prospect, Martinelli was our best youth( scoring 10 goals in a season during Emery period), everybody was praying that Saliba loan should end on time in order to unleash our jewel but 3 seasons now he has never wore played for us… Arteta said he was not ready but with just half season In ligue one, he was nominated as one of the best defenders in ligue1, his friend and partner Fofana was integrated immediately in Leicester and has been one of their best defenders since his arrival.
A case study, when Lampard spent almost 250m in a season and was playing clueless football ( like arsenal now) their board changed him immediately with a more experience and ambitious coach and we all know what happened. So my question is that is that arsenal team or players are so poor or the coach tactics and techniques are bad because this is a team that beat Chelsea home and away, didn’t loose against manutd, shared 3 points against tot, even though we lost at home against Leicester but retaliate in the second leg with a good goal diff but lost miserably against Aston villa( home and away), wolves(home and away), Liverpool ( home and away with their weak form last season), man city( home and away), Everton( home and away) and also lost against Burnley could not win crystalpalace ( first leg), Fulham( 2nd leg when we need the point most)….. A lot of things have to be checked in the coach tactics and techniques….. I can’t say Auba is now off until I see him fail with until I see it with more experience and ambitious coach because that was what we said about mikhi and we saw what happened when he got to Roma, we taught Girroud is finished until he denied us European trophy and won champions league too….
Wale 👍
Selling Martinez for 20m was one of most brain dead negotiations done by Arsenal. Like seriously just 20m after the way he performed, lol.
25m for wilock is not bad but nothing to boast about in terms of conducting business.
Buy high sell low is becoming Arsenal’s motto.
If Martinez had been on a long term contract we could probably have gotten more for him
Pity, our management deemed him not worthy of extending his contract when he entered into his final two years of his current contract as per their policy.
I wonder if we would have got half that 20 mils if we have sold Martinez in the summer when he entered his final two years, even though he had two years left in his contract.
The truth is Vasc if our manager and director of football had seen that Martinez was by far the best keeper at the time, they could have sold Leno and kept Martinez and given him a new contract. But they chose badly, very badly. We are keeping an over paid underpeforming over the hill Willian and selling Willock. It explains everything about this clubs philosophy and why we are behind the likes of Leicester.
Leno was injured and Emi was making demands that no manager go give in to. Emi had sale value and Leno did not.
Now Arsenal should take the money from Willock & buy Aouar!😹
Except they’ll buy Ramsdale.
Willock and Iwobi are similar players they can only show the glimpse of potential once in a while, wilock had free role in Newcastle team which he can’t have here, remove his goal from his overall performances in Newcastle shirt u could see there is nothing remain, tho football is all about scoring and assisting but I don’t see him continue that goal scoring for long and if he do, that doesn’t mean he is going to do it in our shirt…. We don’t av much matches this season every matches are important and no way we could be addressing some texting on the run….. Lingard had same run of goal last season and if United fail to sold him this season I swear they are going to regret it as well …..
On Martinez issue he wanted to leave and he had only one year in his contract and u expect us to sit down and b looking and do nothing about it……. Chelsea sold Debrune,lukaku,Salah and co
United sold pogba and bought it back football is a gamble no one is 100% perfect… they moved on cos if they try to give them chances then it will hinder them and affect the team as well…..when u are a big team u need more of readymade than from ur academy…… Liverpool mancity Chelsea United don’t really expected much from academy if they come fine and if they don’t they find means….. U could go and check how many promising players Chelsea are letting go this season? they accept offers on them since they won’t av chance to showcase their potential rather than letting them spoil on the bench it better they go elsewhere, shine and give team some cash….. nothing special abt that …….95% of those fans clamoring for retaining wilock has abuses those mangers given him chances then…. His Newcastle loan was blessing for us to get cash let’s take it and thank God
Next Ramsey? I don’t want I want Next Casorla,Fab,Henry,viera and beckamp
Funny enough, I see saka, lokonga, ESR relegated to the bench if maddison is signed… apparently auba laca Pepe seem to be the first choice 3, except for occasions auba plays CF…
So to be frank…Nketiah,Saliba,guendouzi,Nelson,AMN,Willock should be looking at saving their careers from the disastrous clueless pundit that parades himself as our manager….
I Wish willock success like EMI… Arsenal will survive this dark period
@insrumantal pls how could Madison signing is going to relegate Saka and Lokonga and on ESR is it bad to have 2 attacking midfielder in team that want to fight for top 4 …….go check other top team and see how many players they av at each position…… Don’t think like a team pursuing top ten na
Congratulations to Gouendouzi and Saliba winning with Marseille away last night, both playing 90 mins and apparently Saliba was a rock. Didn’t see it but both players will get CL football as well.
If Madison comes to replace Xhaka that would be constructive but Arteta loves Xhaka and only leaves him out for injury. He is like Wenger trying to mould players into his system rather than changing his system to get the best from his players. he will drop anyone to keep Xhaka in his team.
I think Xhaka and Arteta are similar players , neat tidy , just above average but not overly special . I think he sees himself in the Swiss but don’t be fooled by the Euro performances remember the sideways passing , slow reacting , poor tackling player that has turned out for us.
I don’t think he was ever in MA’s long term plans anyway so a move to Newcastle is probably in his best interests. I have a feeling that he wants this move and I wish him all the best for the future but with a tinge of sadness.