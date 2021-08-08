Can Arsenal fans believe that Arsenal have agreed to sell Joe Willock? I can’t…

Well we were sort of expecting this to happen but it still doesn’t make it easier to believe.

Joe Willock was left out of today’s pre-season game against Tottenham, and it would appear that the reason was because he was busy trying to work out a deal with Newcastle!

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to a deal that would let him join Newcastle, although he has not yet agreed personal terms with The Magpies, according to The Athletic.

Our Academy graduate, who scored a record 7 games in a row for Newcastle at the end of last season on loan, has now been sold for “a fee over 20million” apparently, while we are supposed to be chasing less productive players for much bigger fees.

Because the news comes from The Athletic, which normally means the Arsenal know-all David Ornstein, it would appear that we have to accept it as the gospel truth.

But I am still at a loss to believe it! Why would Arteta make a big show of keeping all our academy graduates together by signing them up to long contracts, and then once one of their compatriots prove on loan that he is good enough for the Arsenal first team, they agree to cash in.

Willock, in half a season, scores more goals than the rest of our midfield managed in two seasons, that tells me that I should be keeping Willock and selling the rest of them!

As you can tell, I am shell-shocked!

Darren N