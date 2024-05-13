Can Arsenal fans dream? Pep Guardiola admits “there are difficulties” facing Tottenham on Tuesday

The only way that Arsenal can win the title, and that is if Man City drop points either against Tottenham or West Ham. Today, Pep Guardiola acknowledges that on Tuesday night, he and his team will need to temper Tottenham’s intensity at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in order to achieve a result that could greatly impact the title race.

By this time next week, we’ll know who the Premier League champion is. The Gooners will be crossing their fingers, hoping that their Arsenal will end up being being crowned as champions.

Our Gunners have one more match against Everton to complete their 2023–24 league season. It’s too bad that an Arsenal victory against Everton doesn’t guarantee them the PL title. Even with a win over the Toffees, Arsenal are relying on Manchester City to drop points in either their match against Spurs on Tuesday night or their match against West Ham next weekend.

So besides the Arsenal vs. Everton game, the Gooners are also interested in City’s last two games. Ever since moving to their new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in April 2019, Spurs have consistently come out on top against Manchester City in the league. The North Londoners have managed to win their last five matches against the Manchester Blues, and the Gooners are hoping they can continue their winning streak this week and make it six out of six.

Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, Pep Guardiola has shared his thoughts on the upcoming clash. Guardiola is pretty straightforward about wanting his team to secure a victory, as he understands it’s crucial for their chances of winning the league. He knows that this could be the toughest Spurs side they’ll encounter away from home, but they’re determined to accomplish their mission.

The Manchester City boss said: “This is a team that we’ve played twice this season. If we don’t win, we aren’t going to win the Premier League, so this is what we have to do.

“It’s always so demanding to play there [at Tottenham], especially this season. They are so aggressive. At Anfield, they are losing 4-0, but they continue to stick to what they believe.

“There are difficulties, but we know what we are playing for.”

Clearly, Guardiola is getting his team ready to go all out for a victory and turn their luck around at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium. That isn’t great for Arsenal’s title hopes. But as Gooners, we don’t have much say in the matter. The hope is that Ange Postecoglou and his team can step up and fight for a win that could give them a shot at qualifying for Champions League football.

If they can’t secure a victory, hopefully they could settle for a draw, just to maintain their pridunbeaten run against the reigning Champions at home.

Ultimately, let’s hope that City drops points on Tuesday night, and it will be all on for Arsenal to beat Everton for the league triumph.

