Can Arsenal fans expect good news about Aubameyang soon?

Will Aubameyang sign that new deal? Hints suggest that Aubameyang is close to signing a new contract with the Gunners. by Jack Fealy

Recent hints have appeared online and via interviews that the Arsenal striker is more likely to sign a new deal with the club. With his contract expiring in June of next year, the club are eager to renew Aubameyang’s contract and secure him for next season.

The Gabonese striker secured his 50th and 51st league goal against Norwich on Wednesday, in a record breaking 79 games, highlighting his importance in the squad.

Arteta stated after the game on BT Sport that he hopes that Aubameyang scores “At least another hundred.” The Arsenal boss also said that “[Aubameyang] is willing to stay with us. Hopefully, we can keep him for a longer period. Auba is part of my project.”

When the Arsenal striker himself was posed with the question about signing a new contract, he did not give too much away, only proposing that “We will see.”

The talented Bakayo Saka was finally tied down by the Gunners with a new contract. The Saka deal sparked interest that Aubameyang would be next, with the club’s priorities clearly in the right place.

After the Norwich game, Aubameyang was evidently proud of his achievement, seen from his Instagram post,

The hints of a new contract were also dropped by Arsenals Maitland-Niles, responding to the post with “Sign the contract bruh.”

Although these hints dropped by Arsenal players and staff may give some hope for Arsenal fans, there are still many questions surrounding the striker’s future.

Aubameyang is still linked to multiple clubs around Europe for a potential move away from North London, however Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport explained why Aubameyang may be stalling over signing a new deal.

Ferdinand stated that: “[Aubameyang] wants to get as much value for himself as possible.”

“He also needs to ask questions of the club. What is your recruitment strategy going forward? Which players will be coming in to play alongside me?”

With Arsenal linked to influential players such as Thomas Partey, Upamecano, and most recently Griezmann and Depay, the club looks to be moving in the right direction, with Aubameyang hopefully being a part of Arsenals future.

Can we expect good news about Aubameyang soon?

