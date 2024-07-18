Can Arsenal fans expect to see more experienced players come in as backups this summer

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title race last season, Arsenal aimed to improve themselves this summer by making impactful signings that would help them secure the title next season. Apart from making the David Raya deal permanent, Arsenal haven’t made any other confirmed signings. So, I’m curious: what kind of players is head coach Mikel Arteta looking to sign this summer?

It looks like sporting director Edu is getting ready for a busy summer transfer window. According to James Benge at CBS Sports, he’s aiming to make some big signings, inspired by the Jorginho and Leandro Trossard deals. Instead of the transfer approach of signing up-and-coming talents who would develop at the club, it seems like this summer they’re interested in individuals who already have valuable experience at the highest levels, to make an immediate impact.

Jorginho, known for his ability to bring balance and composure to the midfield with his excellent game reading and accurate passing, joined the Emirates from Stamford Bridge with a lot of experience and has been a hit. As for Trossard, he had already made a name for himself in the Premier League when Arsenal swooped in to sign him from Brighton. The Belgian international fell out with Robert De Zerbi, the Seagulls’ head coach, and Arsenal saw a transfer opportunity; they took it, and the forward, like Jorginho, has been a hit.

Now the Gunners are looking to strengthen their squad by bringing in more experienced players like Mikel Merino, who have proven themselves in the game and add more experienced backups to choose from in tight games. We expect these individuals to immediately enhance the team’s performance. Arteta’s squad is pretty young, but these signings would come and demonstrate the Gunners’ ambition to create a strong team that can compete for top honours.

As Arsenal fans eagerly await some exciting signings this summer, the possibility of securing players who can have a similar impact to Jorginho and Trossard is definitely something to look forward to. There haven’t been any deals finalised yet, but this summer transfer window is shaping up to be quite interesting as Arsenal works on building a strong squad with a bigger mix of youth and experience for future dominance.

Jack Anderson

