Can Arsenal fans now dream of being Invincibles again next season?

The 2023–24 season was fantastic: our Gunners were the best in the League in terms of goals scored, best in terms of not letting the opposition score, best in terms of goal difference, and raised their best points tally in years. However, they did not excel in the most crucial aspect of winning the league; Manchester City defeated them by a margin of two points.

That being said, what are your expectations for the 2024–25 season as a Gooner?

I understand that winning the league is at the top of every Gooner’s wish list for the club next season, but I believe we should focus on the small victories that may lead to a league title.

What are the small victories?

If Arsenal was able to go unbeaten against the traditional big six last season, they can certainly strive to go unbeaten against every league side. Going unbeaten in the Premier League is difficult; we haven’t done it in 20 years, since 2003–04, but Arteta and his boys could try.

To outwit Manchester City, you must be faultless, let alone aim for 90 points or more, which some believe may be enough for the league title. Arsenal may have what it takes to go unbeaten in the league, considering they just lost once in 2024.

Aside from the league, it’s time Arsenal demonstrated their dominance in league cups. Given how dominant Arsenal have been in the league, they could for sure be a formidable opponent in the league cups if they set their minds to it. Winning the Carabao Cup could provide good motivation for the PL run-in next season. But we also need Arsenal to win their 15th FA Cup next season and remind everyone that they are the FA Cup kings. So attempting a domestic League Cup double may be fantastic.

Aside from dominating England, I think reaching the quarterfinals with our squad last season was fantastic. With great business in the transfer market this summer, I believe we should aim for the Champions League’s latter stages; if we reach the final and win, that’s terrific, but we must surpass last season’s Champions League achievements and continue establishing ourselves as a European force.

Agreed?

Sam P

