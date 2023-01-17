Can Arsenal fans now move on from the Mudryk circus now please?

Can we now get off the Mudryk bandwagon? by Shenel

I know it has been a while and is a little late, but Happy New Year Gooners, let’s hope this one is a good one for us all!

So, after the weekend’s results I guess we all are a little happier today right?

Although some fans may still be annoyed at the fact that we missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk and will be asking why.

And for those of you that don’t know what happened, it was after Mudryk-gate over the weekend where he snubbed Arsenal for a move to Chelsea, which we can only guess is because of salary.

No player is bigger than a club though, and if Arsenal don’t feel like parting with £100m then they shouldn’t fall into the trap that other clubs feel is acceptable to do so.

Losing Mudryk is not going to define our season. We have done well without him in our side, and so it just shows that although we need reinforcements one player would not be the defining addition in making us win or lose matches.

I believe that if Arsenal truly wants a player that badly they will give all they can to ensure that player is an Arsenal player, and this latest Mudryk saga goes to show that maybe the fee will not be justified and you cannot force players to go where they do not want to go.

In all honesty paying that much for a player is ridiculous and I know it is the norm in football these days, but look what happened when we paid what we did for Pepe, where is he now?

Now I’m not saying the same would be the case for Mudryk, but we don’t need to spend stupid money on players to improve the team. £7m for Martinelli now looks a bargain doesn’t it.

And I have faith that Arsenal know what they are doing. After all, not pursuing Joao Felix was a good choice so far, especially after he started his debut brightly but was then sent off.

So when it boils down to it, we have to ask the question of why a player would choose to go to a club who have a number of injuries, are doing badly, currently sit in the lower half of the table. And has a manager whose job is seemingly on the line as each game passes, as opposed to a club who so far is doing well and sitting in 1st place with a togetherness that is apparent on and off the pitch, I will never know. I guess it is each to their own.

But when it boils down to it we have done well up until now(touch wood) and if we continue like this then I don’t see why we can’t succeed with what we have with maybe one or two more additions.

Mudryk could be a good player but sometimes even good players don’t perform, and for me paying around £100m including add ons for him would be madness. He clearly couldn’t have wanted to come to us as much as was said, he just wanted to leave Shakhtar.

At the end of the day there’s plenty more players in the sea Gooners and what counts is the performance on the day, as sometimes stats do not do players or teams justice!

And so, it seems that losing out on him was not, and is not, the end of the word and I’m not running before I can walk, but after yesterday’s game I just want to say for now, MUDRYK WHO?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

