Can Arsenal fans please now stop scapegoating Kai Havertz

All Hail King Kai: by Noah

While the result and blasphemous refereeing overshadow Arsenal’s overall performance at Newcastle, I would like to give props to one player in particular. Mr. Kai Havertz. For the majority of the season, he’s been a much-maligned figure and has come under intense scrutiny from the fanbase.

We all know that St. James’s Park has the 2nd best atmosphere in world football (behind the mighty Emirates of course) and so often, this causes players to underperform (think PSG’s entire squad). Not Havertz though, he relished it. His challenge on Sean Longstaff resulted in 3 Newcastle players getting booked for protest. He won everything in the air, flew into challenges, and was one of the only players who progressed the ball forward.

Despite his encouraging performance, I still see fans slating him all over AFTV. Over the years at Arsenal, we’ve developed a habit of scapegoating players. Mustafi, Xhaka, and Özil, to mention a few, and it looks like Havertz may be joining this list.

As Arsenal fans, it is our duty to make sure this doesn’t happen. Last year when we were top of the league and doing so well, we never scapegoated anyone. Now, the second something doesn’t go our way, we revert to old habits. As fans, we have to show how much we have grown as a club and get behind our players. We must embellish our team’s motto “Victory Through Harmony”, and only then will we become better.

If Havertz’s recent performances are a sign of things to come, we will soon be seeing the best of Kai and a return of free-flowing football back to our beloved Football Club.

COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!!

Noah