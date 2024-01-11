Can Arsenal fans still dream of seeing Rice and Partey playing together this season?

In the last few months, the Ghana international Thomas Partey has been linked with an Arsenal exit. Declan Rice’s arrival seems to have nullified his influence in Arsenal’s midfield. The £105 million midfielder has made Arsenal’s central midfielder seem capable. The truth is, Arsenal currently don’t miss Partey, and that’s understandable. However, as per Kevin Campbell, Gooners may be clouded by Rice’s brilliance to forget that when everyone is fit, Partey is such an incredible No. 6. Even last season, when the conversation of the best No. 6 was held, the Gooners were confident enough to front Partey, just as West Ham fans would front Rice.

Currently on rehabilitation from injury, it is unlikely a club will come for him this winter; he may stay at Arsenal, which Campbell hints could be the best decision ever, as Partey, when everyone is fit at Arsenal, plays the No. 6 role like no one else. Of which Partey and Rice can still play together as a dream midfielder.

The Arsenal legend said on Highbury Squad: “We were licking our lips thinking of Declan Rice beside Thomas Partey, but because Thomas Partey wasn’t there and Declan Rice was doing such a great job, we didn’t miss him.

“The fact of the matter is, when Thomas Partey is fit, he is a starter in our first 11. No matter what people say about he’s injury-prone and all this kind of thing, yeah he’s struggled with injury.

“But, when he’s fit, there’s no better midfielder in that side, especially in the holding one, than Thomas Partey because the way Thomas Partey plays – Thomas Partey knows how to play that position better than anybody.”

To win the league, Arsenal needs to be at their strongest. Thomas Partey makes them stronger. Even if Arteta doesn’t trust him TO STAY FIT, imagine introducing him from the bench. He could be Arsenal’s game-changer. With the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the League, Arteta can also comfortably rotate his central midfield and avoid Rice suffering from fatigue.

Sam P

NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…