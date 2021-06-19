Can Arsenal finally recover some cash for Selling Torreira to Lazio

Serie A side interested in Arsenal midfielder

According to Sky Sports reporter Matteo Moretto, Italian side Lazio can be a possible destination for Lucas Torreira this summer.

The Biancocelesti who are now managed by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is interested in acquiring the services of the Uruguayan.

Lucas Torreira gusta a la Lazio de Maurizio Sarri. Es una opción. Charlas y nada más, por ahora. El Arsenal pide 20 millones @SkySport — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 18, 2021

The 25-year-old and the Italian coach had impressive first seasons in the Premier League at their respective clubs. Sarri might have got the sniff of the former Sampdoria man when he shone for the Arsenal team, making 34 league appearances in the 2018/19 campaign.

🎥 | #AFC On This Day in 2018, Arsenal beat Spurs in the NLD, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a brace, Alex Lacazette getting on the score sheet & Lucas Torreira scoring this memorable goal 👇pic.twitter.com/yiaqj4YE3f — afcSource™ (@afcSource) December 2, 2020

Fiorentina is the other Italian side which can make a move for the out of favour Arsenal man.

Torreira has openly discussed the idea of leaving England and it is believed that he either wants a switch to South America or to Italy, where he was settled before moving to London.

Lucas Torreira's game by numbers for @Arsenal vs. Spurs: 100% successful tackles

89.5% pass accuracy

68 touches

48 passes

12 recoveries (most)

3 tackles made

3 shots

2 fouls won

1 interception

1 clearance

1 goal And he's only 5ft high. 📼 #ArsenalReloaded pic.twitter.com/bkfdczvity — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 25, 2020

The midfielder made 89 appearances for the Gunners, scoring four goals and assisting six. Many Arsenal fans are still perplexed as to why it did not work out for Lucas Torreira at Arsenal.

After an impressive first year at the Emirates Stadium, the 25-year-old’s market price rocketed up to 50 million. But after two torrid seasons in terms of form and minutes played, it has dropped considerably to 20 million.

With Arsenal reportedly bracing themselves for a summer squad overhaul, the Gunners London see Torriera as a perfect asset to be cashed in on.

But it could have been so much better for the Uruguayan at Arsenal. Maybe things simply weren’t meant to be.

But at least we may be able to recoup some of our outlay if he moves to Italy.

Yash Bisht