Can Arsenal get a shock Benjamin Sesko move done this month?

Arsenal and Chelsea remain locked in a battle to sign Benjamin Sesko, with both London clubs desperately seeking to bolster their striking options. The RB Leipzig forward has been a target for both sides, as they look to address their respective goalscoring issues.

In the summer, Arsenal came close to securing a deal for the highly-rated Slovenian, with reports suggesting that they had convinced Sesko to make the move to North London. However, just before Euro 2024, Sesko made the decision to stay in the Bundesliga for one more season, rejecting Arsenal’s approach. Since then, Arsenal’s failure to sign a top striker has been keenly felt, with goals proving to be a significant problem for the team this season.

This month presents another opportunity for Arsenal to address their striker shortage, but with the likes of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres seemingly out of reach, Sesko remains one of the few realistic targets available. According to Football London, Arsenal have indeed explored the possibility of bringing Sesko to the Emirates this January, and there may still be a chance for them to submit a late bid. However, the report suggests that it is more likely the Gunners will wait until the end of the season to make their move, with the hope of securing Sesko in the summer instead.

Signing a top striker this month would be a difficult task for Arsenal, especially considering the timing and the competition for players like Sesko. Nonetheless, if there is even the slightest opportunity to secure the RB Leipzig forward this January, it would be in Arsenal’s best interest to act quickly. Adding a player of Sesko’s calibre could be a game-changer for the Gunners as they aim to strengthen their squad and compete at the highest level.