Can Arsenal get a win against Brighton? Pundits give their predictions

Arsenal faces off against Brighton tomorrow afternoon at the AMEX stadium and let’s not beat about the bush here, they seriously need to win this game. Lose and the club will be in more trouble than we thought it would be just a couple of months ago and any hopes of Champions League football would almost be extinguished.

The pundits have obviously been having their say, it is what they get paid for and this is what a few of them have had to say and their predictions.

Mark Lawrenson

The BBC pundit is back to giving his weekend predictions and he is going for an Arsenal win by a scoreline of 2-0.

Charlie Nicholas

Former Gunner Nicholas is going for a high scoring game and no wonder considering the Arsenal defence, however, he is of the opinion that his former club will emerge the winners by a score of 3-2.

Dimitar Berbatov

The former Tottenham striker is not as confident as either Lawrenson or Nicholas and reckons that the Seagulls will win this one in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

Michael Owen

The former Liverpool and England hitman is back doing his predictions on his betting blog and he reckons that Arsenal will win but he does not give a score as is his usual practice.

So, of those four predictions, three go for an Arsenal win and one sides with Brighton. Hopefully, the majority opinion prevails and Mikel Arteta gets his men back to winning ways tomorrow on the south coast.