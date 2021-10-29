Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Can Arsenal go all the way in the Carabao Cup?

With Manchester City surprisingly going out on penalties against West Ham United, the chances of Arsenal lifting the trophy has increased a wee bit.

David Moyes’ men ended The Blues’ five-year unbeaten run in the competition and the other Premier League clubs would have certainly enjoyed that.

Pep Guardiola looked like the only top-flight manager who took the League Cup as seriously as the Premier League, if not more.

However, there are still teams to be wary of such as Chelsea and Liverpool.

Judging by Thomas Tuchel’s priority naturally being the Premier League and the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp continuously fielding his fringe players, it can prove to be a fantastic opportunity for the Gunners to lift silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta, until this point, has taken the competition very seriously. And it makes sense too.

With the absence of Europa League football, a good run in the domestic cups would be all the more important for Arsenal.

It is also a great opportunity to give invaluable minutes to fringe players, which has proved to be the case until now.

But with the North London outfit now at the quarter-final stage, reaching the final is just three games away. That’s enough motivation.

The quarter-final draw is on 30th October, and I personally would want to avoid Chelsea. Apart from them, I am confident of beating any side we play.

More Stories / Latest News

Despite the quality of opposition, we have scored an astonishing 11 goals and conceded none. We have built up some real confidence heading into the quarters.

The two matches that have been played at the Emirates Stadium have produced an amazing atmosphere.

The fans have done their part. Now it is the players duty.

Yash Bisht

Posted by

Tags Carabao

6 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Stephanie says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Of course we can
    And I hope we will
    But honestly. In this competition going forward anyone can beat anyone so we should always play a lineup strong enough to win and never underestimate ANY team

    Reply
  2. fairfan says:
    October 29, 2021 at 8:27 am

    Arsenal is ridiculously lucky in cup draws. So far an easy run with home ties v Wimbledon Leeds and away to WBA reserves. Home ground is an advantage. Liverpool Westham Spurs Leicester do not have a lot of depth and with other cup games and the League are going to rotate a lot. Even Chelsea may struggle to field a strong team. So although Brentford and Sunderland are the preferred options I don’t fear anyone really.

    Reply
    1. Jim wall says:
      October 29, 2021 at 9:23 am

      Our first team now is…
      Ramsdale
      Tom White gab Tierney
      Partey loko
      Saka lacca. ESr
      Auba

      Team for cups….
      Leno
      Cedric chamb holding taves
      Amn. Elneney
      Pepe. Ode martinelle
      Nekitha
      Not a bad second team

      Reply
  3. gunnerforlife says:
    October 29, 2021 at 9:49 am

    All teams are tough and no team will take the competition easy. Arsenal must be ready to fight it out and our players, whoever takes the field, must compete hard to win.

    Reply
  4. Reggie says:
    October 29, 2021 at 12:58 pm

    The league cup is a cup we can win for sure but it has no bearing whatsoever on where this club is going or should be aiming for the future. Its a cup competition and its not as important as it is fun. The league is 100% the only thing Arsenal should be gauged on but the cups are for fun and hopefully a good day out for the final. The gauge for the league cup is the league cup and that only.

    Reply
  5. jon fox says:
    October 29, 2021 at 3:00 pm

    Most choose to ignore the actual articles question! I will not ignore it and say the obvious answer is clearly, Sunderland!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs