Can Arsenal go all the way in the Carabao Cup?

With Manchester City surprisingly going out on penalties against West Ham United, the chances of Arsenal lifting the trophy has increased a wee bit.

David Moyes’ men ended The Blues’ five-year unbeaten run in the competition and the other Premier League clubs would have certainly enjoyed that.

Pep Guardiola looked like the only top-flight manager who took the League Cup as seriously as the Premier League, if not more.

However, there are still teams to be wary of such as Chelsea and Liverpool.

Teams Arsenal could get in Saturday’s League Cup quarter-final draw: Brentford, Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United Who do you want? — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) October 27, 2021

Judging by Thomas Tuchel’s priority naturally being the Premier League and the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp continuously fielding his fringe players, it can prove to be a fantastic opportunity for the Gunners to lift silverware this season.

Mikel Arteta, until this point, has taken the competition very seriously. And it makes sense too.

With the absence of Europa League football, a good run in the domestic cups would be all the more important for Arsenal.

It is also a great opportunity to give invaluable minutes to fringe players, which has proved to be the case until now.

Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiakos in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. — Andrew Allen (@AAllenSport) October 27, 2021

But with the North London outfit now at the quarter-final stage, reaching the final is just three games away. That’s enough motivation.

The quarter-final draw is on 30th October, and I personally would want to avoid Chelsea. Apart from them, I am confident of beating any side we play.

Despite the quality of opposition, we have scored an astonishing 11 goals and conceded none. We have built up some real confidence heading into the quarters.

The two matches that have been played at the Emirates Stadium have produced an amazing atmosphere.

The fans have done their part. Now it is the players duty.

Yash Bisht