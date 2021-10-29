Can Arsenal go all the way in the Carabao Cup?

With Manchester City surprisingly going out on penalties against West Ham United, the chances of Arsenal lifting the trophy has increased a wee bit.
David Moyes’ men ended The Blues’ five-year unbeaten run in the competition and the other Premier League clubs would have certainly enjoyed that.
Pep Guardiola looked like the only top-flight manager who took the League Cup as seriously as the Premier League, if not more.
However, there are still teams to be wary of such as Chelsea and Liverpool.
Teams Arsenal could get in Saturday’s League Cup quarter-final draw:
Brentford, Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United
Who do you want?
Judging by Thomas Tuchel’s priority naturally being the Premier League and the Champions League and Jurgen Klopp continuously fielding his fringe players, it can prove to be a fantastic opportunity for the Gunners to lift silverware this season.
Mikel Arteta, until this point, has taken the competition very seriously. And it makes sense too.
With the absence of Europa League football, a good run in the domestic cups would be all the more important for Arsenal.
It is also a great opportunity to give invaluable minutes to fringe players, which has proved to be the case until now.
Arsenal have been drawn against Olympiakos in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
But with the North London outfit now at the quarter-final stage, reaching the final is just three games away. That’s enough motivation.
The quarter-final draw is on 30th October, and I personally would want to avoid Chelsea. Apart from them, I am confident of beating any side we play.
Despite the quality of opposition, we have scored an astonishing 11 goals and conceded none. We have built up some real confidence heading into the quarters.
The two matches that have been played at the Emirates Stadium have produced an amazing atmosphere.
The fans have done their part. Now it is the players duty.
Of course we can
And I hope we will
But honestly. In this competition going forward anyone can beat anyone so we should always play a lineup strong enough to win and never underestimate ANY team
Arsenal is ridiculously lucky in cup draws. So far an easy run with home ties v Wimbledon Leeds and away to WBA reserves. Home ground is an advantage. Liverpool Westham Spurs Leicester do not have a lot of depth and with other cup games and the League are going to rotate a lot. Even Chelsea may struggle to field a strong team. So although Brentford and Sunderland are the preferred options I don’t fear anyone really.
Our first team now is…
Ramsdale
Tom White gab Tierney
Partey loko
Saka lacca. ESr
Auba
Team for cups….
Leno
Cedric chamb holding taves
Amn. Elneney
Pepe. Ode martinelle
Nekitha
Not a bad second team
All teams are tough and no team will take the competition easy. Arsenal must be ready to fight it out and our players, whoever takes the field, must compete hard to win.
The league cup is a cup we can win for sure but it has no bearing whatsoever on where this club is going or should be aiming for the future. Its a cup competition and its not as important as it is fun. The league is 100% the only thing Arsenal should be gauged on but the cups are for fun and hopefully a good day out for the final. The gauge for the league cup is the league cup and that only.
Most choose to ignore the actual articles question! I will not ignore it and say the obvious answer is clearly, Sunderland!