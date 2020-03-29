Can Arsenal have a good season without signing any of their big-name targets?

Arsenal has been linked with several top players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta started his first managerial job in his current position at the Emirates and the next transfer window would be another first for the former midfielder.

The Spaniard remains unpredictable in the kind of players that he may want to sign and the last transfer window gave too small a hint as the club prioritised fixing their poor defence.

The Gunners have been linked with many big targets in the last few months with the likes of Edison Cavani, Philippe Coutinho and James Rodriguez touted as possible signings.

Realistically, Arsenal would struggle to beat off competition for these sort of players and missing out on a European place would make it an even tougher task.

Do I think that we can do well in the next campaign without a big name signing? Yes, I do.

I would be happy if we can land a top-class player like Coutinho because he delivers, but I also strongly believe that making progress gradually is better than targeting a sudden jump to success.

Liverpool is the perfect example of building for success, I think that we should give Arteta time to understand his current players and make smaller additions until he gets his perfect team, and that can be done without any big-name players coming in to disrupt the rhythm of the dressing room.