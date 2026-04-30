Can Arsenal hold off Man City? A look at the run-in that could decide the title

With just a handful of games remaining in the Premier League season, the title race between Arsenal and Manchester City is finely poised. Arsenal currently sit top on 73 points from 34 games, with City just behind on 70 points but with a game in hand. The margins are razor-thin, and every fixture from here carries huge weight. Arsenal’s recent 2-1 loss to City at the Etihad has not helped their title aspirations.

Arsenal’s run-in: Momentum vs pressure

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures are:

Atlético Madrid (Champions League semi-final, 2nd leg)

Fulham (H)

West Ham (A)

Burnley (H)

Crystal Palace (A)

Balancing European commitments alongside a title charge is never easy. The Champions League semi-final against Atlético Madrid will test Mikel Arteta’s squad depth and mental resilience. Historically, teams competing on multiple fronts can see their league form dip slightly, something Arsenal will be desperate to avoid.

Domestically, the fixtures look favourable on paper. Fulham and Burnley at home are games Arsenal would expect to win, while West Ham and Palace away are trickier but still manageable. If Arsenal can maintain focus, a realistic projection would be four wins from those remaining four league games, potentially taking them to around 85 points.

Man City’s run-in: Experience and control

Manchester City’s remaining fixtures are:

Everton (A)

Brentford (H)

Crystal Palace (H)

Bournemouth (A)

Aston Villa (H)

Chelsea (FA Cup Final)

Pep Guardiola’s side arguably have the more demanding schedule in terms of volume, but their experience in run-ins like this is unmatched. City have consistently delivered near-perfect finishes in recent Premier League title races.

Everton away and Bournemouth away could pose challenges, while Aston Villa at home may also be a key test depending on Villa’s European ambitions. However, City’s depth and rhythm at this stage of the season usually see them go on winning streaks.

A realistic prediction would be five wins from their final six league matches, which could take them to 85 points or higher, depending on how they handle their game in hand.

Where the title could be decided

This title race may ultimately come down to consistency rather than standout fixtures. Arsenal’s advantage is their current points lead, but City’s game in hand gives them control of their own destiny.

Off-field narratives are also shaping how fans engage with the run-in. Across global markets, interest in football analysis and predictions continues to grow, with platforms discussing trends like betting apps in Uganda reflecting how widespread Premier League engagement has become.

For Arsenal, the key will be avoiding slip-ups in games they are expected to win. For City, it is about maintaining their relentless pace.

Predicted outcome: Advantage City, but only just

If both teams perform close to expectations, this could go down to the final day. Arsenal’s Champions League involvement adds an unpredictable variable, while City’s experience in these moments gives them a slight edge.

Prediction:

Arsenal finish: 84-86 points

Man City finish: 85-88 points

That would suggest Manchester City narrowly edging the title once again, but only if Arsenal drop even a couple of points.

The reality is simple. Arsenal have put themselves in a position to win the league. Now they have to prove they can handle the pressure.

Can Arteta’s side hold their nerve, or will City’s experience prove decisive once again? The outcome will be decided over the closing few weeks of the 2025/26 Premier League season.