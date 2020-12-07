Can Arsenal just stop playing on Sundays please?

Theory of our losses! (Opinion) by Shenel

Falling to another unsurprising defeat has become the norm for Arsenal nowadays.

So here we go with another loss to Spurs, and despite it being a better overall performance from our boys where they managed to keep the ball well and got more crosses into the box, as always the one thing that let us down was our finishing and as we know if you don’t score you’re never going to have a chance to win the game.

But here comes my theory, I know people will comment and have their own opinions but hear me out Gooners..

Every single game we have lost within the last few weeks have all been on a Sunday!

Now call it what you will but being in the Europa League means we have a game on Thursday and Sunday, so of course that’s how the fixtures fall.

I know we beat Sheffield United and Manchester United on a Sunday but my theory is for within the past few weeks and recently we have lost to Aston Villa, Wolves, Leicester and now Tottenham all on a Sunday. Like I said being in the Europa league means this is how the cookie crumbles and I just really miss those 3pm kick offs on a Saturday and whether it would make a difference to the result we will never know.

So it will be interesting to see how we perform on Wednesday the 16th when we come up against Southampton. It is not a Sunday so as it stands we should win, as we have been doing on a Thursday in the Europa League right? Well I hope so because if we lose that as well then I really have no answers to the poor form of our club that used to scare and blow their opponents away!

But really we need to change these outcomes on a Sunday especially and make sure we win no matter the day or the opponent.

One thing I can say though is I am glad I am old enough to be able to say I remember those days when losing to Tottenham was not in the clubs DNA and we never came away as losers in the North London derby home or away!

Shenel Osman!