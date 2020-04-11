Can Arsenal keep current star amidst Juventus offer?

Arsenal had been strongly linked with a move to keep Dani Ceballos this summer after his loan deal ends, but they must now face competition from Juventus.

The Spanish midfielder has mostly been a regular for us this season when fit, and was believed to be high on our wishlist for a summer move, although it had been mentioned that another loan deal could be on the cards.

With our club not expected to have a huge budget for the coming window, another loan had sounded perfect for us, but Juventus have now emerged as interested, and will apparently pay the £35 Million asking price.

This will come as a blow to our side as we look to stretch our budget, and may well be forced to shell out the asking price in order to convince Real Madrid to allow him to rejoin us next season.

Next will come the challenge of persuading the midfielder to choose us over Juve, a battle I actually see us winning.

Ceballos has already made his intentions clear in choosing his next club, and wants to be an ‘important‘ player wherever he chooses to play his football next term, and that is something I think he may struggle to achieve in the star-studded Serie A side.

I feel as though the 23 year-old has already regretted the decision to move to Real Madrid, and wants more than anything to be on the pitch, something we have already convinced him of doing for us this term.

Could our club hold all the aces in the bid to land Ceballos in the summer? Could Real Madrid make things difficult for us following the supposed interest from Juve?

Patrick