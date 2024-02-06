Can Arsenal keep Women’s Conti Cup & FA Cup hopes alive? As WSL title hopes dwindle..

Well, Sunday was not a good day. It was NOT a good day for Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad, and it certainly was NOT a good day for Gooners.. The shock of our Gunners 2-1 defeat to West Ham, which has left Arsenal in a very precarious position to pursue their WSL title hopes. Arsenal Women now sit 3 points behind Man City, and 6 points behind WSL league leaders, and reigning champions, Chelsea. With Man United now yapping at their heels in fourth place. One could say that Eidevall and our Gooner Women have left themselves somewhat of a mountain to climb, in the WSL.

So, to quote head coach Jonas Eidevall himself “We have to look forward”.

Arsenal Women will head to Princes Park tomorrow evening, Wednesday 7th October, to face London City Lionesses. Our Gunners will be battling to win this game, and secure their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Conti Cup. As reigning champions and 6 time winners of the Conti Cup, Arsenal need to bring everything to the party in abundance..

But, after such a disappointment on Sunday, I’m worried about this game if I’m honest. The London City Lionesses count numerous ex-Arsenal players within their ranks, and have a wealth of WSL and international experience. If they low-block, like West Ham, do we really have a chance?

Eidevall believes we do have a chance, speaking at his pre-London City Lionesses press conference:

“We have to look forward,” said Arsenal Women’s head coach “We have to acknowledge what things we need to do better and what things we need to continue doing.

“Even if I think we created enough chances to win the game, it’s easy to say we need to be more efficient, but I also think there are things in how we are positioned and how we use the whole field to make it difficult for the opponent to defend in a low block.

“It’s something we can definitely improve on and we need to do that, so we learn from every game, win or lose, and there was some crucial learning from the West Ham game that we need to put into action.”

The match kicks off at 19:00 UK on Wednesday 7th February. Watch live on The FA Player.

What do you think Gooners? Dare we hope?

Michelle Maxwell

