Can Arsenal kick-off 2025 in style with Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round win over Bristol City?

Arsenal Women are set to face Bristol City Women in the Adobe Women’s FA Cup Fourth Round on Sunday, 12th January 2025, at Meadow Park in Borehamwood. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 PM and will be broadcast live on the Adobe Women’s FA Cup YouTube channel and the FA Player

Arsenal Women, the most successful team in the history of the competition with 14 FA Cup wins, are strong favorites to win this encounter. Our Gunners have not lifted the trophy since 2016, which should serve as additional motivation for our girls, whose recent form has been impressive under interim head coach, Renee Slegers

Bristol City Women, on the other hand, face an uphill battle. The team was relegated from the WSL last season, which puts them at a significant disadvantage against our top-flight Arsenal side. In their last meeting at Meadow Park in April, Arsenal dominated with a convincing 5-0 victory

The head-to-head statistics heavily favour Arsenal Women. Out of 21 previous meetings, Arsenal have won 15 times, while Bristol City have managed just one victory, with five matches ending in draws . Arsenal have also been prolific in these encounters, scoring 67 goals compared to Bristol City’s 17 .

Given Arsenal’s strong record, home advantage, and the disparity in league standings, they are the clear favourites to progress to the next round. However, the magic of the FA Cup often produces surprises, and Bristol City will be eager to cause an upset! I think we can look forward to an exciting match, with Arsenal likely to dominate possession and create numerous scoring opportunities.

Let’s hope that our Gunners get off to an exciting start in 2025, with a dominant win over The Robins, before the WSL season kicks off the following week.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

