Can Arsenal learn from Nice’s weekend win to beat PSG?

Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, and Nice may have provided them with a blueprint for success against the Parisians. Mikel Arteta’s side will have the advantage of playing the first leg at home, and supporters will be dreaming of another outstanding victory like the one they witnessed at the Emirates against Real Madrid.

Securing a result in Paris could prove more difficult, but Nice have demonstrated that PSG are far from invincible at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians have already clinched their league title and appeared set to complete an unbeaten domestic campaign. However, Nice had other ideas, securing a 3-1 victory in Paris this weekend to boost their own European ambitions.

This defeat is hardly the ideal preparation for PSG ahead of facing Arsenal, and the Gunners will be encouraged by the result, knowing it offers a glimpse into how the French champions can be undone. Nice’s performance will give Arsenal a valuable reference as they prepare for the decisive away leg. Nevertheless, the immediate focus must be on securing a strong and comfortable advantage from the first leg at the Emirates.

Nice manager Franck Haise was asked how his team managed to win in Paris and said, as quoted by L’Equipe, “I don’t have the recipe. We tried to densify the heart of the game, to occasionally have a bit of a man advantage when we had the ball.” His comments reveal that tactical discipline and numerical superiority in midfield were key elements in overcoming PSG.

While Nice’s success is encouraging, Arsenal must approach the task with their own strategy, combining intensity, tactical intelligence and clinical finishing. The Gunners have proven they are capable of beating Europe’s best and will aim to replicate that level of performance once again. Taking a commanding lead to Paris would significantly enhance their chances of reaching the Champions League final and could mark another historic night at the Emirates.