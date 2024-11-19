Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Can Arsenal make a statement in UEFA Women’s Champions League with b2b wins over Juventus?

Arsenal Women are back in UEFA Women’s Champions League action on Thursday night, fixture details below. Tickets still available to purchase on Arsenal website.

Fixture details – Arsenal v Juventus UEFA Women’s Champions League

  • Date: Thursday, November 21st
  • Kick-off:  8pm
  • Location: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women were drawn in Group C alongside Bayern Munich, Juventus & Valarenga. Arsenal currently sit 2nd in the group, behind 1st placed Bayern Munich, after our Gunners suffered a 5-2 defeat to the German giants in the 1st leg.

Arsenal then went on to beat Valarenga 4-1 at the Emirates in the 1st leg, before beating Juventus 4-0 in Italy in the first leg.  See current Group C standings below.

Since that embarassing defeat to Bayern Munich, Arsenal then went on to lose to WSL Champions, Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium, after which head coach, Jonas Eidevall, proffered his resignation.

Renee Slegers, Eidevall’s former Asst. head coach is now the interim head coach, managing the Arsenal Women team, and our Gunners seem to have turned a very significant corner since then, with an unbeaten run of 6 games (including 4 wins and 1 draw) under the Dutch tactitian.

The Arsenal Women are clawing their way back up the WSL table and holding their own in the Champions League, but a 2nd leg win over Juventus would be a further real boost to our Gunners confidence. Lotte Wubben-Moy certainly believes so:

Arsenal will then have 2 more 2nd leg Champions League games to play before the winter break. They will play Valarenga in Norway, on Thursday December 12th, and Bayern Munich at Meadow Park, on Wednesday December 18th. Rather controversially, the Bayern Munich 2nd leg should have been played at Emirates Stadium but has been moved to Meadow Park, due the men’s Carabao Cup fixture on the same date..

Do you have your tickets to seen Arsenal v Juventus on Thursday? With Arsenal’s current momentum, under Slegers, can we go all the way?

COYGW!!

Michelle M

