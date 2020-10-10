Can Arsenal make Ceballos want a permanent move to the Emirates?

Dani Ceballos returned on loan to Arsenal this season after enjoying his spell at the club the last time out.

The Spaniard claimed that he made it clear that he wanted a return to Arsenal even when Real Madrid tried to keep him.

He went on to call Arsenal “my club” in what can be seen as a show of affection for the Gunners.

He hasn’t really had an impact at the Bernabeu since he joined Real Madrid and it will be interesting to see if he will ever have a career at the Spanish club.

However, if he impresses again in this campaign as he did last season, then Arsenal should do all it can to get him to sign for them permanently.

He has already proven to be in love with our club, now we need to prove to him why he should stay with us. One way that we can do that is to keep winning trophies.

Every footballer wants to be a part of a winning team and if we can keep the wins coming, then we can be confident that it will be an easy decision for Ceballos to accept a permanent transfer to the Emirates.

An article from Ime