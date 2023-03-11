Can Arsenal now challenge Man City in the transfer market as well as the League?

Arsenal is preparing for a busy summer transfer window. I know all you want to hear is how wonderful Arsenal is and how it is written in the stars that they will win the league, but why sing you that melody when you already know it?

Instead, I’ll look forward to what the summer holds for Arteta, and in doing so, I’ll quote Hale End Graduate Jay Boothroyd, who will explain why Gooners can anticipate a blockbuster summer transfer season. The former Gooner is so convinced Arteta will be supported in the summer transfer window that he claims we shouldn’t be surprised if big players move to the Emirates.

With these big deals, he sees Arsenal being as good as their main rival, Manchester City. “They have already said that he has money to spend in the summer to add to the squad,” said Bothroyd on Skysports, as quoted by HITC. “Big players are being talked about. The Declan Rice’s of this world is one.

“You look at Manchester City, and they have that already. You take out Kevin de Bruyne, then you bring in Foden. You take out Grealish, and you are bringing in Mahrez. They have got such, such good players and a top squad, so it’s going to go right to the wire. I think it will go to the final few games.”

Every Gooner hopes that if everything goes well, they will win the league and continue to fly high even next season with more top class additions, rather than being a one-hit phenomenon.

We can all agree that if they get it right in the summer, that could be the case.

