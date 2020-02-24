Can Arsenal now stop worrying about losing Auba or Laca in the summer?

Eddie Nketiah may just be the reason Arsenal may sell one of their strikers. by Lagos Gooner

Good day once again Arsenal family. It was a sweet victory against the Toffees on Sunday. We beat Everton in a game that got my heart skipping fast in places. Against all odds and against all predictions, Arsenal beat an Everton side that was in red hot form before coming to the Emirates. Their form was so strong that before we could even settle down to playing the ball after the referees’ whistle; they had scored a goal against Arsenal. That Everton’s early goal got me worried. I was worried because I felt we were in for a beating but Arsenal, led in attack by Nketiah, had other ideas.

In all fairness, after the Everton goal, Arsenal started piling pressure on their defence. They kept on coming at Everton and it paid dividends later on when our young, hot prospect, Nketiah, scored the equalizer with a flying kick.

Eddie’s goal reminded me of Jean Claude Van-Damme, the Hollywood action hero, who specializes in martial arts. He is so good with his legs and this made me love and still makes me love him. Nketiah scored a wonderful goal with his leg and all I could do after watching his goal, was to stand up and applaud the beautiful goal. Nketiah won my heart with his goal on Sunday, just like the way Van-Damme won my heart with his powerful kicks.

With our two first-choice strikers almost running out of their contracts, and with the club finding it difficult to make them renew at the moment, Nketiah may just benefit if either Lacazette or Aubameyang leave Arsenal at the end of this season, as this may afford him more playing opportunities at the club. Eddie can only improve his game and he will end up a deadly striker in the world of football. The boy has the eye for goal and this eye and hunger for goal will give the club reasons to allow any striker unwilling to renew his contract to leave the club.

When Eddie started the game against Everton, I said to the next man by my side that Arteta is trying to look for a way to make the club not depend on one player. With Lacazette not yet in full form, Arteta is making use of Eddie, in order to build him up to take his full chances if the club decides to sell any of their other strikers this summer. I see the club selling at least one striker this summer and I see Nketiah playing a vital role in the team, this season, and next season and beyond.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua