Can Arsenal now stop worrying about losing Auba or Laca in the summer?

Eddie Nketiah may just be the reason Arsenal may sell one of their strikers. by Lagos Gooner
Good day once again Arsenal family. It was a sweet victory against the Toffees on Sunday. We beat Everton in a game that got my heart skipping fast in places. Against all odds and against all predictions, Arsenal beat an Everton side that was in red hot form before coming to the Emirates. Their form was so strong that before we could even settle down to playing the ball after the referees’ whistle; they had scored a goal against Arsenal. That Everton’s early goal got me worried. I was worried because I felt we were in for a beating but Arsenal, led in attack by Nketiah, had other ideas.
In all fairness, after the Everton goal, Arsenal started piling pressure on their defence. They kept on coming at Everton and it paid dividends later on when our young, hot prospect, Nketiah, scored the equalizer with a flying kick.
Eddie’s goal reminded me of Jean Claude Van-Damme, the Hollywood action hero, who specializes in martial arts. He is so good with his legs and this made me love and still makes me love him. Nketiah scored a wonderful goal with his leg and all I could do after watching his goal, was to stand up and applaud the beautiful goal. Nketiah won my heart with his goal on Sunday, just like the way Van-Damme won my heart with his powerful kicks.
With our two first-choice strikers almost running out of their contracts, and with the club finding it difficult to make them renew at the moment, Nketiah may just benefit if either Lacazette or Aubameyang leave Arsenal at the end of this season, as this may afford him more playing opportunities at the club. Eddie can only improve his game and he will end up a deadly striker in the world of football. The boy has the eye for goal and this eye and hunger for goal will give the club reasons to allow any striker unwilling to renew his contract to leave the club.
When Eddie started the game against Everton, I said to the next man by my side that Arteta is trying to look for a way to make the club not depend on one player. With Lacazette not yet in full form, Arteta is making use of Eddie, in order to build him up to take his full chances if the club decides to sell any of their other strikers this summer. I see the club selling at least one striker this summer and I see Nketiah playing a vital role in the team, this season, and next season and beyond.
We are Arsenal and we are proud.
Sylvester Kwentua
Absolutely love eddie. I’ve been shing it for a while he is the future if the club. We have seen him start 2 premier league games now and for me he impressed in both. Both games had a element of need to win and for me in both games eddie answered the call.
In both games against Newcastle and everton we have seen eddie have great build up play and be there to poach goals as well create for his self. We have seen him hit the post 2x. I believe in games to come he will be converting those chances as he gets used to playing under a slightly higher intensity.
For me eddie is not far behind laccazettes quality and has the potential to match auba.
I believe if we are resigned to losing either auba or lacca it should be lacca and auba is one of the best strikers in the world and has another good 2 or 3 years in him. In this time eddie and learn from and develop to become choice number 1. It will also free up the LW for saka and martinelli who are equally brilliant.
As a side note I would love to see maitland niles play in CM. I dont rate guendozi and beielve we need other young options in the middle. Ceballos has done a great job also in the middle spot.
I would love to see doucoure come in to compete with xaka
Out Lacca and guendozi
In young CB, RB and CM/DMF
Not really.Nketiah and Martinelli are talented young forwards who may well go on to have great careers hopefully with Arsenal.However neither of them has had the opportunity to string together a run of games and until they do it is premature to suggest that they are already the real deal.Despite the fact that we are unlikely to make the top four, from his very positive body language I get the impression that Auba will extend his contract in which case Lacazette, may be the one to be moved on.Despite his poor goal scoring record this season he is still a very fine all round footballer and personally I hope all four are with us next season by which time we will hopefully have recruited 2/3 quality centre backs and midfielders.
While Aubameyang’s world class positioning, movement and finishing is rare to find, we can still replace Lacazette’s ball playing abilities which Aubameyang does not possess.
Nketiah, Aubameyang and Martinelli are similar in their style of play as none of them can really hold the ball up, or out-muscle the opponent, they are natural finishers or what you call poachers.
Lacazette wouldn’t have scored the goal Nketiah scored yesterday because he wont anticipate it, he won’t just be there but that same goal is the trademark goal for the aforementioned trio.
If we lose Aubameyang, we can at least hope to replace him with Martinelli and/or Nketiah but for Lacazette, no one has his skill set among all our strikers.
We can afford to lose Auba but not Lacazette, he is 31 years already and will soon be a “pensioner” like Ozil.
However, if the unthinkable happens and we lose both of them, Aubameyang can be replaced from within and then we can get Raul Jimenez or Danny Ings to replace Lacazette.
We have Tierny, Kolasinac and Saka, 3 good players we can use at the left back yet, we find ourselves wanting currently with 2 injured and the remaining, a knackered one and may force Ateta to play a back 3 or shift Xhaka to the left back position.
We need not live in a fool’s paradise thinking we have enough and can afford to let go of any. Unless we are willing to go for a better replacement, for which is a tough call.
Very good point Jo.Any news on the injury to Kolasinac who was so reckless in his attempt to win the ball when there was no apparent danger.While I like his enthusiasm he needs to calm down and think twice before he dives in.What on earth was he doing by breaking our defensive line for Everton,s first goal.. If push comes to shove Arteta could play AMN at left back on Thursday as Sak a is certainly in need of a rest.
I completely agree with the comment regarding AMN and Guendozi.
I believe that AMN has gained so much from his enforced time as a RB and it seems we forget his performances before that time.
Guendozi gives 100%, but never seems to create anything with his sideways and backward passing.
On to the topic, can we let Auba or Lacs go, because of Nketiah’s performance in two games?
Not for me, we should try and keep all our forwards – and I give you the current situation that spuds find themselves in, following the injuries to kane and son.
They have younger, inexperienced players (as I class Nketiah), but maureen won’t take chances with them.
My biggest concern/question is, however, what would be the price of getting both Auba and Lacs to sign their contracts?
We all know, with Auba, he will be able to claim a salary well in excess of £250,000 a week and with Madrid/Barca sniffing around, that would be no problem whatsoever.
I don’t think Lacs would be that far behind in his salary demands either, so what does the club do?
Just as with the Ozil reported salary, we have to decide if we really are prepared to act like a “big club” and match the top clubs with salary offers – then live with the consequences OR once again, sell off our best players because we will not compete with the them salary wise.
The CL qualification and money that we took for granted for so long, now seems to be so much more than “just a fourth place prize for AW”!!!