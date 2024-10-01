Can Arsenal or Livepool withstand Man City’s end-of-season dominance?

Six games into the season, debates regarding the title race have already begun to heat up. Even so, Mikel Arteta, whose team has been in the last two title races, has said that it is too early to anticipate the title race.

While responding to Manchester City dropping points in their 1-1 draw with Newcastle and taking advantage of the situation by defeating Leicester to tie the defending champions on points (14), the Arsenal manager stated that it is too early to talk about the title race.

Well, Tony Cascarino appears to agree with Arteta, though he believes Manchester City is the team to beat in the title race. The Premier League pundit, speaking to talkSPORT, highlighted why league leaders Liverpool (who top the PL standings by 15 points) should not be overconfident about their title chances.

According to Cascarino, Manchester City typically wins the title race in February, March, and April. So presumably, that’s when our Gunners need to be on top of their game.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT, responding to Liverpool going top of the table after beating Wolves 2-1: “Let’s get it right, Liverpool were in the title race last season! It only fell apart at the end.

“Can they get one step further than last year? I still think City are the team to beat. I always will do. Because they are the team that turn up in February, March, April, and produce the goods to get them over the line.

“Can Liverpool do that, can Arsenal do that, can even Chelsea get in the mix?”

Arsenal has been battling for the league title for the past two years and has felt short. Surely they now know how and when to win it. Currently, the focus is on maintaining a close gap with the league leaders to have the final push to win the marathon that the PL title race is in the home stretch.

If Arsenal can replicate their Premier League run-in performance and play well in the first half of the season, they can beat City at their own game. City are rightfully favourites for the league title, having won the last four, but if there’s a season tables turn, it’s this, and some fans won’t believe it.

Daniel O

