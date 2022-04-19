Arsenal and Man United face tough tasks to close gap on Tottenham in Top Four race

We all know that Arsenal’s next three games were going to be extremely tough as we get to squeaky-bum-time in the race for the Fourth and final Champions League place. We have daunting trips to both Chelsea and West Ham, and in the middle face a massive six pointer against Man United at the Emirates.

But the good news is that Man United have also had some bad news after Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to reach the FA Cup Final, which means that Rangnick’s game against the European Champions has now been rearranged, and the Devils are not very happy about their new timetable.

Their next three fixtures are now Liverpool away tonight, followed by their visit to the Emirates, and then they host Thomas Tuchel’s in-form Blues just five days later.

With United and Arsenal now on 54 points, 3 points behind Spurs, they are both going to struggle to make up ground on the Spuds in the next couple of weeks, especially as Antonio Conte’s team have very winnable games against Brentford and Leicester during the same time frame.

We all know that the Premier League can throw up some incredible results, but the fact is that Liverpool and Chelsea very rarely drop any points at all at the moment, so it would appear that the winner between Arsenal and United are likely to be the main challengers to Tottenham.

Right now it looks like Arsenal will have to suddenly turn into world-beaters and Tottenham would have to go full Spursy for us to have a chance of catching our rivals in the next few games.

And then we will have the North London Derby….

Darren N

