Can Arsenal persuade Newcastle to sell Bruno Guimaraes?

Arsenal continue to push to sign Bruno Guimaraes this summer, but questions remain over whether they can complete a deal for the Brazilian midfielder during the current transfer window. The Gunners are looking to add further quality to their squad, and Guimaraes has emerged as one of their preferred targets.

The midfielder has established himself as one of the leading players in the Premier League and has attracted attention because of his technical ability and influence in midfield. Arsenal already have one of the strongest squads in Europe and came close to winning the Champions League recently, meaning they are focused on adding players who can make a significant improvement.

Arsenal face a difficult Guimaraes battle

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his team by bringing in players of the highest quality, and Guimaraes fits the profile of the type of midfielder Arsenal are looking for. However, completing the transfer appears to be a major challenge.

According to Football Insider, the chances of Arsenal signing Guimaraes are currently not in their favour. The report suggests there is a greater possibility that the Gunners will fail to secure his signature than successfully complete the move.

Newcastle United are determined to keep hold of their key player and are not expected to make it easy for Arsenal to reach an agreement. The Gunners’ hopes of taking Guimaraes away from St James’ Park have not improved in recent weeks, with the transfer becoming increasingly difficult.

Newcastle hold strong position

Although Guimaraes is reportedly interested in joining Arsenal, Newcastle’s position remains a major obstacle. The midfielder is not expected to force the club into selling him during this transfer window, which gives Newcastle confidence in keeping him.

Arsenal will continue to monitor the situation and could explore whether an opportunity becomes available before the window closes. However, Newcastle’s determination to retain one of their most important players means the Gunners may have to look at alternative options.

For now, Guimaraes remains a difficult target, and Arsenal will need significant developments before they can make progress towards completing the deal.

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