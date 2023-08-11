Can Arsenal players help England & Australia reach the Women’s World Cup semi-finals? by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage, with a number of Arsenal Women at the fore. England, France, Colombia, Australia, Japan, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands were all hoping to book a slot in the semi-finals. By now, I know you know that Spain beat the Netherlands 2-1 and Sweden beat Japan 2-1 in the quarter-finals and have made it through to the semi’s, but the question is, come tomorrow (Saturday 12th August), which two other teams will join them in the semi-finals?

Saturday’s fixtures are as follows:

Australia vs. France 08:00 UK, on ITV

England vs. Colombia 11:30 UK, on ITV

As per the BBC’s Rachel Brown-Finnis, in the weekend fixtures, Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben Moy, Alessia Russo, and their Lionesses teammates will beat Colombia by a narrow 1-0 win to seal a spot in the semi-final. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley, and their Australian teammates are also set to seal a World Cup semi-final slot, but it won’t be easy for them; as per Rachel, they will win it in extra time, beating France 2-1.

On why England will beat Colombia, she defends her prediction, saying, “People are starting to doubt England, but this is the game where I think they will come out and play some beautiful football and get into a groove.

“Colombia are a quality team, and they will definitely create some chances; they switch play very effectively with diagonal balls and are very dangerous with headers.

“But Mary Earps has kept three clean sheets and only been beaten from the penalty spot—during the group-stage win over China and the shootout victory over Nigeria in the last round—and she is not going to concede here either.”

On why Australia will beat France, who’ve seemed like the real deal, she said, “It is going to be very close, but I reckon Caitlin Foord will win a penalty and Stephanie Catley will put that away for the hosts. Sam Kerr will come on again too, and she just has to score at some point in her home tournament—this game would be a good time for that to happen.”

Rachel Brownn-Finnis’ predictions aside What are your predictions for Saturday’s quarter-finals?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….