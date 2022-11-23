Can Arsenal please sort out Saka’s new contract to stop Man City interest?

Although Arsenal are flying high at the moment with our incredible young superstars playing out of their skins, but us Gooners cannot relax until we are assured that Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba have all committed to be play for us for the next four or five years.

There have been whispers that PSG may try to tempt Saliba back to his home country with massive wages and guaranteed trophies, and we are also subjected to to the daily rumours that Man City would be willing to break the bank to take our very own Bukayo Saka up to the Nortern wastelands with shed loads of Arab petrodollars to feather his nest on arrival.

According to The Daily Mail, Saka wants to treble his £70,000-a-week wages in order to stay at the Emirates Stadium, but if he continues to impress further at the World Cup, his worth could increase even further, and so could thedemands of his agent.

Obviously it is not just money that could turn his head, it is also the promise of trophies, as in the case of Saliba, so it is imperatibve that Arsenal carry on progressing this season, and show Saka that he could maybe win more under Arteta than if he moves to the Etihad.

It’s a tall order, but if anyone can persuade his three prodigy’s to stay on board, it is Arteta, but a trophy or two this season could be the clincher.

Come on Arteta, put us out of our misery!

Darren N

————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Watch Jesus and Martinelli training with the Brilliant Brazilians in Qatar.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids