Can Arsenal prove to Julen Lopetegui that we are “the best team in the Premier League” at West Ham?

Which is the best team in the Premier League at the moment? We Gooners will bullishly say it is our Arsenal, but some PL fans will not agree with us.

They will be examining Liverpool’s 9-point lead in the title race and arguing that they are currently the best.

Arsenal takes on West Ham Saturday evening. Ahead of that game, Julen Lopetegui reminded those who think Manchester City or the resurgent Liverpool are the best that Arsenal is the league’s, if not the world’s, best team.

The Gunners are on a resurgence; they beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 last Saturday and beat Sporting CP 5-1. Given the momentum our boys are enjoying, Lopetegui is wise to want his West Ham team to be ready for a fight.

“The most important thing is the players on the pitch being ready to compete against,” said Lopetegui. “In my opinion, for sure [they are] the best team in the Premier League and one of the best teams around the world.”

Called the best in the league, our Gunners have the chance to prove these comments right. Turning things around with a legendary winning run should help them overtake Liverpool when they falter in the title race.

Will Liverpool bottle the title race? I understand that most people are asking this question; it’s imperative that they do. I feel they will.

Unlike Arsenal, who have already played these tough away fixtures and are waiting to beat these teams (as you’ll see below) at the Emirates Stadium, Liverpool still have these fixtures to come:

Man City (A)

Chelsea (A)

Tottenham (A)

Aston Villa (A)

Newcastle (A)

Just look at those away games; our Gunners have been to almost every tough away ground that Liverpool hasn’t.

As Gooners, the expectation is that Liverpool doesn’t have the mentality to go all the way in this title race; away fixtures like the ones above are when they lose their grip in the title race. That said, at some point they’re going to start dropping points, and when they do, Arsenal will be there to hopefully take the advantage.

Sam P