Can Arsenal reach deal with Benfica Women for international striker Cloe Lacasse? By Michelle

Canadian striker Cloe Lacasse has been linked to a move from Benfica to Arsenal Women through January 2023 but it would appear from the tweet below that the saga continues with both sides being unable to seal the deal.

She's still in the picture! Cloe Lacasse is not out of the running for Arsenal Women and Eidevall wants a prolific goal-scorer.. ❤️⚽️ https://t.co/rm6HI1Q1cY — Justgoonerwomen (@Justgoonerwomen) January 16, 2023

Lacasse joined Benfica in July 2019 and we believe that she is signed to Benfica until 2024, after re-signing with them, so it is somewhat understandable that reaching a deal with Arsenal for a move for 29 year old Lacasse is a path strewn with difficulties.

Take a look at Cloe Lacasse’s 2022/2023 stats below – impressive!

Benfica got to the group stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League but failed to qualify for the quarter-finals, losing out to Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Arsenal, however, have qualified and really need to sign a prolific striker with Jonas Eidevall saying I would be disappointed if we can’t bring in a prolific goalscorer in addition to the signings we have done. That should be a really important priority for us in this window with the number of games and the level of the games that we have.

Arsenal have lost Jordan Nobbs to Aston Villa but confirmed 3 new signings in the January transfer window so far in 23 year old Dutch international midfielder Victoria Pelova, 19 year old Danish international midfielder Kathrine Kuhl and 29 year Canadian international goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo. Arsenal have also brought summer-signing 19 year old Brazilian forward Gio Queiroz back from a loan-spell with Everton. But there is definitely a need for an experienced striker in light of the ACL injuries suffered by Arsenal’s top players Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema.

What do you think of Lacasse? Benfica love the Canadian international who is revered for helping them achieve what they have domestically and internationally.

Let’s hope negotiations are continuing and that Arsenal can strike that deal..

