Can Arsenal realistically stop Barcelona poaching Aubameyang?

If Barcelona really wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang there is not much Arsenal can do about it.
In theory, Arsenal could turn down any amount of money from Spanish giants Barcelona for the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, the reality is that if the player wants to go and Barca offer up a decent amount of money then a deal will be done.
Barcelona is one of those clubs that most players aspire to play for, they are almost guaranteed silverware each season, they are certainly guaranteed champions league football, they can pay huge wages and they can provide a platform for players to play alongside some of the best players in the world.
It is hard to see what Arsenal could offer Aubameyang that would compare to what Barcelona offers. The Gabonese hitman is 30 and he must know that there is almost no chance of him picking up any major trophies if he remains in North London before his career winds down.
Add to that the fact that Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi has made it clear that he will not allow the top stars to run down their contracts. This creates a scenario that unless Auba signs a new deal soon he will leave either in this window or in the summer.
As each day passes without that new deal his value will decrease and Auba knows this and so does Barcelona and that weakens Arsenal negotiating position significantly.
Sure, Arsenal can tell Barca to take a running jump and make Aubameyang remain until his contract expires but that would severely impact the credibility of Sanllehi and deny the club much-needed funds to find a replacement.
In my opinion, if Barcelona was to offer up a reasonable amount of money and Aubameyang informs the club that he will not be renegotiating a new deal then Arsenal will have little choice but to agree to his transfer.
I would hate to lose him. He’s our star player who always gives 110%!
But I would also hate to see Barcelona get him for nothing or for pennies. Most players will never turn Barcelona down. Why would they? But I would hope that Auba has more elegance and a determination to help Arsenal rise again. Thing is, are the club going to do enough to convince him that they are more than focused to put both money and effort into making Arsenal the club we were all told they would be when they moved to The Emirates!? To compete with the very best on the biggest stage!!!
Barcelona and Real Madrid will never buy Aubameyang, since they already have productive forwards
I predict Aubameyang would get a big contract extension in the summer, because Arsenal will be able to release Ozil’s wage bill next year
Suarez is out for at least 4 months…
“Raul Sanllehi has made it clear that he will not allow
the top stars to run down their contracts”.
Ozil will be sold then?
Of course we must let Auba go. But when?
Unless they buy a top AM with the money he will not go this month.
We can still win the EL and make the CL so surely it won’t be till the summer.
He will still be worth 50m + in the summer.
By then Martinelli Pepe Laca,Eddie and Balogun should be scoring for fun
Its all in the Club’s hands to convince Auba about the project Arsenal. Although it will be extremely difficult to resist Barcelona, if Auba loves Arsenal deeply(which I feel he does from his recent interviews), he still could resist Barcelona provided the hierarchy convinces him that Arsenal will start competing with the best by investing in some good players and making some statement signings, so that Auba is convinced. Auba has been our identity in so many of our games that it would be extremely difficult to replace him. In Arteta we trust.
The fact is that we still need aub’s services and its difficult to replace him once he goes
In Arteta we trust
If we can get a good price for auba then we may just have to concede. Ideally we could send lacca there. Let him get some confidence back and find his scoring boots. It would also give more opportunities to martineli and nketia who I believe are both the future of arsenal.
Barcelona will NOT buy Aubameyang, because they still have better forwards in:
– Luis Suarez: More skillful than all our strikers, clicks very well with Messi and more productive than Aubameyang with 11 goals/ 7 assists from 17 league appearances. His contract will only end in June 2021, so he still has a lot to offer
– Antoine Griezmann: Versatile forward who is also productive with 7 goals and 4 assists from 19 league appearances. He knows La Liga very well and he is two years younger than Aubameyang
Aubameyang can’t dream about Real Madrid as well, because Karim Benzema just extended his contract to 2022. Aubameyang would most likely get a huge contract extension from Arsenal, since Ozil will leave next year
It’s going to be very hard to convince Auba to stay. I clearly saw how impacted he was by Dortmund boss commentary saying that he can only watch CL games on TV. The guy is hungry for trophies and he is not getting any younger. As much as it pains me, I would understand if he leaves. I just hope we get a good price for him and get the right replacement. And that’s going to be a hard job.
Absolutely go for it, FFS! If they offer 70 million quid, just take the money and buy a strategic replacement. Or even buy a killer CB and rely on Laca, Martinelli, and Pepe to do the job up front. I don’t know what would Auba’s value be in June.
I would like him to stay but at 30 will he still be able to perform at the highest level to warrant a bumper contract? Jamie Vardy has managed it, but not every player has his engine. Letting others go for peanuts or for free in the past isn’t acceptable so there is a distinct possibility that he will go. Suarez in out for some months so I’m guessing that’s why there is so much speculation now.