Can Arsenal realistically stop Barcelona poaching Aubameyang?

If Barcelona really wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang there is not much Arsenal can do about it.

In theory, Arsenal could turn down any amount of money from Spanish giants Barcelona for the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, however, the reality is that if the player wants to go and Barca offer up a decent amount of money then a deal will be done.

Barcelona is one of those clubs that most players aspire to play for, they are almost guaranteed silverware each season, they are certainly guaranteed champions league football, they can pay huge wages and they can provide a platform for players to play alongside some of the best players in the world.

It is hard to see what Arsenal could offer Aubameyang that would compare to what Barcelona offers. The Gabonese hitman is 30 and he must know that there is almost no chance of him picking up any major trophies if he remains in North London before his career winds down.

Add to that the fact that Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi has made it clear that he will not allow the top stars to run down their contracts. This creates a scenario that unless Auba signs a new deal soon he will leave either in this window or in the summer.

As each day passes without that new deal his value will decrease and Auba knows this and so does Barcelona and that weakens Arsenal negotiating position significantly.

Sure, Arsenal can tell Barca to take a running jump and make Aubameyang remain until his contract expires but that would severely impact the credibility of Sanllehi and deny the club much-needed funds to find a replacement.

In my opinion, if Barcelona was to offer up a reasonable amount of money and Aubameyang informs the club that he will not be renegotiating a new deal then Arsenal will have little choice but to agree to his transfer.