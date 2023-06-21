Can Arsenal really afford to lose the experience of Xhaka and Partey?

This summer, Arsenal requires some big signings as Mikel Arteta looks to improve the squad’s depth and finally guide Arsenal to EPL glory. The Spaniard has done a great job at the Emirates these last few seasons, and it now seems it is time his project starts bearing fruit.

Last season, he nearly guided them to lift the English Premier League title, albeit with the youngest squad in the league. The Gunners were impressive to watch, playing some of the beautiful football that Gooners used to love the club for.

They showed they were back to their best last season. They looked more competitive than ever, and the belief was that they could only get better.

Next season, we could see them build on the foundations they laid last season, but to do so, Arteta has the challenging task of injecting experience into his squad. He needs to identify not only quality players who can add quality to his team, but these players also need to have experience. Why experience?

Last season, inexperience cost the Gunners the league title; Manchester City’s experience saw them know what to do in the league, winning it from a position of not being favourites. With Xhaka and probably Partey leaving, Arteta will also lose two of his most experienced players. And that’s not all; Arsenal will be competing on multiple fronts, so having experience could be essential to Arteta’s young squad’s ability to guide each other.

It is brilliant to see quality and experienced players like Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Joao Cancelo being linked. While Cancelo and Havertz have amassed much experience playing in the PL and the Champions League, Rice’s experience in the PL is unquestioned. If these three join, plus one or two more signings, Arteta’s squad will be buzzing with experienced stars who can take his young team to the next level.

But can those be enough to cover the leadership of Xhaka and Partey?

Daniel O

