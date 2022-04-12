Can Arsenal really beat Chelsea and Tottenham away to secure Top Four?

Despite the depressing nature of our last two fixtures, our top 4 fate remain in our own hands.
Win our game in hand and we go joint on points with Spurs who we still have to play.
The only issue being our game in hand is Chelsea at the Bridge.
4 out of our final 8 games are against teams in the top 7, 3 of which are away from home.
A few weeks ago, trips to the Lane and the Bridge looked like games not to lose …. now they appear must-win.
We would have to play a lot better then we have in the last week to get the results needed. If we didn’t have the mentality to cope with the pressure at Selhurst Park and at home to Brighton, it’s hard to see us suddenly finding our mojo against Chelsea and Spurs with the stakes so high.
The Gunners have won 3 times at the Bridge in the League since 2008, that’s how rare an occurrence it is. Last year’s victory was our first at their ground in almost a decade.
We won twice in the Premier League at the Lane since 2007, the last in 2014.
In fact, you have to go back to the 93/94 campaign for the last time we got three points at both the Bridge and the Lane.
So, to finish above Spurs, we might have to get results we haven’t got in nearly two decades.
That’s why the defeat on Saturday was so painful
Dan Smith
I would put my trust in our academy graduates for the upcoming fixtures. We can field Patino or Azeez in the midfield, Need to field Ogungbo in the left back. They might not have a better time to prove themselves than now. What’s the loss I mean. Top four is a pipe dream and rather than pushing our core players to further subject them to demoralizing defeats and destroy their confidence next season, this is the best playground to field the firing youth squad to let them prove their worth. We can also add Flores to the mix. Our core players confidence is shot big time and it would be mistake to expect a miraculous turn around from them. Momentum is everything in football, especially when we lack experienced players.
Chelsea have a great CF in Havertz. If he gets injured, Lukaku is available and he was one of the best CFs in Euro/ Serie A
Whereas Spuds have Kane, one of the best CFs in the world. If he gets knocked, Kulusevski could replace him and he’s been thriving under Conte’s system
Conte’s tactics have been mostly successful with that strong CF type, namely Vucinic at Juventus, Costa at Chelsea and Lukaku at Inter. Unfortunately, Arsenal chose not to sign a new CF in January and we’re starting to get the consequences
they won’t even get a single draw against those teams (Chelsea and Tottenham)…
I totally agree, Chelea and Spurs draws would be wonderful results
3 days of official mourning over. Time to roll away the stone. Time to move on. Arsenal’s maximum points total is the same as Spurs 78.
Focus on the next game. 3 points at ST Marys. We can, we must and we will make top 4. COYG
Eh, LOL no they can’t
We are doomed. I can see us only getting 10 points from the remaining 8 matches. It is so disappointing when it was in our hands. But who to blame? If we buy bad players is it their fault? Playing players out of position? Selling our only striker. Laca stinks. And don’t get me going on Arteta! White for £50m, really??? Brighton must be laughing at us. Odegard is good, but would he get into a top 4 side. Question how many of our players get in to top4 teams?
A few of us said in January the difference of having a top class manager against one who is quite frankly learning his trade on the job would show as the season unfolded ,where as conte strengthened in January we thought it would be a great idea to trim our squad to the bare minimum,hoping injures wouldn’t occur,now the tables have turned in favour of the spuds and now they are looking really strong while we struggle.
We even had fans suggest last week that we had a couple of free hits against Chelsea and spuds without taking into consideration what might happen before we even met them .
So much wrong at this club starting from the manager and the type of players he as decided to bring in or keep .
It’s worrying when you here rumours that the club are going to extend his contact because from where I’ve been watching it’s been nothing but a waste of 2-3 years and upwards of 400 million spent over the last 4 years without anything in return .
Hear *
One thing that bothers me is how weak the shooting abilities of our players is, seriously I could be the GK and would have better chance of stopping the shots than our players scoring. What are they trained at? No power behind the shots at all. It’s ridiculous actually, you can’t just ignore that there is a GK at the post and you can’t just touch the ball towards the goal and hope GK doesn’t move.
I look at Son and Kane and wonder what the spurs are are feeding them. Just getting the frustration out of my chest but it’s really concerning. We just don’t lack a good striker, our every other player is so bleak in front of goal, only when they get the technique right, we score. Shooting power is the factor that doesn’t factor at all in the arsenal training grounds it seems.
Against Spurs and Chelsea we have to be ruthless. We let Palace and Brighton harass us and break up our game with physicality and guile to accommodate their own games. We didn’t want to compete with them and got to the point of not having any idea what to do. Although for the last six minutes against Brighton, we did put in a bit more effort and were more offensive… albeit too late.
Chelsea are more technical but we shouldn’t try to play them at their game and get into a footballing chess match, especially when they are more adept and we’re lacking the personnel to be able to do it effectively. Chelsea could give us more time with the ball but I expect that they too will use Palace/Brighton tactics knowing that we don’t cope well when under relentless pressure. Tottenham are more industrial when it comes to their method of play. They play hard and dirty and will also put us under huge pressure and be very aggressive and physical. Then they’ll use Kane’s passing ability and range to feed Son who is clinical, especially against a defence that plays like ours.
Arsenal against both Spurs and Chelsea have to really take the game to them. Don’t be gentlemanly with pretty looking, technical football and hope it will be reciprocated. Be prepared to be harrased, chased down, kicked and manhandled and where necessary, do the same, not just take it and rely on the goodwill of the opposition and match officials.
We were the hunted in our last two games. We’ve got to be the hunters from now on. If we have to forego our normal, placid type of football for the remainder of the season, then so be it. Let’s use all our resources to negotiate to the best possible outcomes in the remaining fixtures. Let’s earn a possible reward of a top four finish through a bit less craft and more graft.
Agree. Our players need to rely on their wits to play than their technique. It’s as simple as this: if I’m really good at dribbling or passing, no other player will try to compete me at that thing, They will not let me do my thing. That’s what our player need to realize. To not let other teams play to our vulnerabilities and in fact take keep the game at our advantage with our plus points. And yes arsenal can’t play negative football at all in the coming fixtures. They need to lead the matches and let other teams adjust. I doubt we have that caliber in our squad, but it’s more of matter of mentality than technicality.
Both games are derbies i don’t expect us to give it away,not without a fight.