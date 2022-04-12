Can Arsenal really beat Chelsea and Tottenham away to secure Top Four?

Despite the depressing nature of our last two fixtures, our top 4 fate remain in our own hands.

Win our game in hand and we go joint on points with Spurs who we still have to play.

The only issue being our game in hand is Chelsea at the Bridge.

4 out of our final 8 games are against teams in the top 7, 3 of which are away from home.

A few weeks ago, trips to the Lane and the Bridge looked like games not to lose …. now they appear must-win.

We would have to play a lot better then we have in the last week to get the results needed. If we didn’t have the mentality to cope with the pressure at Selhurst Park and at home to Brighton, it’s hard to see us suddenly finding our mojo against Chelsea and Spurs with the stakes so high.

The Gunners have won 3 times at the Bridge in the League since 2008, that’s how rare an occurrence it is. Last year’s victory was our first at their ground in almost a decade.

We won twice in the Premier League at the Lane since 2007, the last in 2014.

In fact, you have to go back to the 93/94 campaign for the last time we got three points at both the Bridge and the Lane.

So, to finish above Spurs, we might have to get results we haven’t got in nearly two decades.

That’s why the defeat on Saturday was so painful

Dan Smith

