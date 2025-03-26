Can Arsenal really recover Bukayo Saka after the international break?

Arsenal are hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be available for selection in their upcoming match next Tuesday following the international break. The winger has been sidelined for over three months, having sustained an injury during a game in December. His absence has left a considerable void in the squad, with the Gunners missing his attacking flair and creativity in crucial matches.

Saka remains an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s team, and despite missing a significant portion of the season, he continues to rank among the club’s top goal scorers and assist providers. His return would provide a significant boost to Arsenal as they push towards the latter stages of the campaign. However, the club are proceeding with caution to ensure he makes a full recovery before returning to competitive action.

Arsenal have been closely monitoring his progress, and there is growing optimism that he could be available for selection in their next match. Journalist Charles Watts, writing in his Daily Briefing column, provided an update on the winger’s fitness and the likelihood of his return.

He stated:

“He has been stepping up his work with the ball during the international break, and the hope is he will be deemed fit enough to be named in the squad for next week’s meeting with Fulham.

“Arsenal will be very cautious with Saka, and the decision as to whether he will be involved on Tuesday night will be a late one. However, there is a growing belief he could be included if things go well at the training ground between now and then.”

Given the crucial stage of the season, Arsenal will be eager to have Saka back in the squad as soon as possible. His presence on the pitch could be vital in their push for silverware or a strong finish in the league. However, while the player himself will undoubtedly be keen to return to action, the club must ensure that his recovery is managed carefully. Rushing him back too soon could risk aggravating his injury, potentially sidelining him for an extended period once again.

The decision on whether Saka will feature next week will likely be made closer to the matchday, depending on his progress in training. If he is deemed fit, his return would provide Arsenal with a much-needed attacking boost at a crucial point in the season.

