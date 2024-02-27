Can Arsenal really win the League title and the Champions league?

As an ambitious Gooner, I’m sure you want the team to win both the Premier League and the Champions League. But can they really win both this season? The pundit and Ex-Everton keeper Tim Howard does not believe they can.
Howard suggests they should focus solely on the Premier League title chase, as he told BBC Sports: “For this Arsenal team, I don’t care about the Champions League. I don’t, because it’s nearly impossible to do the double. It’s so hard for a team trying to get over the hump, trying to win that Premier League title. The focus for them needs to be on the Premier League.”
The ex-goalkeeper’s remarks make sense to some, but don’t you think if Arsenal were to decide to ignore the Champions League for the league, it would demonstrate a lack of desire on their part?
For the last two seasons, the Gunners have been competitive, dominating their opponents and playing ‘beautiful’ football. But do you think this ‘beautiful’ football is pointless until it is crowned with a trophy? Not winning a League in the last two seasons, no matter how good our Gunners have been, should be disappointing.
Do you think Arsenal should win every competition they are in, or save their very best players to concentrate on the League title?
Darren N
Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Potential banana skin ahead playing Sheffield away, who arguably are the worst team in the league at the moment but still it’s PL, anything can happen. Can’t get complacent.
i think we have had this one recently, granted in that time Arsenal have put in two strong PL performance and an insipid CL performance
while my confidence in PL has grown my answer is the same
can Arsenal win both PL and CL = yes
will Arsenal win both PL and CL = no
will Arsenal win either PL or CL = no
that doesn’t mean we are not in for the most exciting run for Arsenal fans in the best part of 20 years, it is going to be edge of the seat stuff and I think we can take it all the way
i just think out of Liverpool, Man C and Arsenal, it is us who are most vulnerable to inconsistency (e.g. Porto type result could kill us in PL) and injuries/squad depth, e.g. for me the Saliba injury was the turning point in PL last season
CL is knock-out competition where a kind draw can make a huge difference (or an unkind draw, e.g. Bayern Munich quarter finals three years in a row) so with a kind draw, a bit of luck, Arsenal can make the final, then anything can happen, our A-game can beat anyone
fingers crossed, but if we end up with neither trophy that does not mean failure, for me this season and last are the most exciting and fun to watch Arsenal in many many years, it is clear we are only getting better and better, and will continue to challenge as genuine title contenders for years to come – apologies Arteta haters, the fantastic transformation of Arsenal is largely down to him and he is here to stay
Because anything is possible, yes. Arsenal can win both the League and Champions League this season.
But Arsenal WILL NOT win both the League and Champions League this season.
Yes we can but it is going to take a monumental effort.
The timing is right, the outfit is hungry, team members like the Big German and Jorginho could provide valuable experience, Rice, Martineli, Saka, Saliba and Magahlase will puts youth in our favor.
Have seen bigger surprises in my life time.
Some fans getting overexcited again. A few good performances and the hysteria starts, a loss (like to Porto) and we go back to being also rans. As a realist I would err on the side of caution because quite frankly our team is a little up and down and as we have witnessed, especially this season, anyone can beat anyone. Whilst I’m confident we will get top four and will progress beyond Porto in the CL, anything else is just a wish and not a given.