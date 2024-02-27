Can Arsenal really win the League title and the Champions league?

As an ambitious Gooner, I’m sure you want the team to win both the Premier League and the Champions League. But can they really win both this season? The pundit and Ex-Everton keeper Tim Howard does not believe they can.

Howard suggests they should focus solely on the Premier League title chase, as he told BBC Sports: “For this Arsenal team, I don’t care about the Champions League. I don’t, because it’s nearly impossible to do the double. It’s so hard for a team trying to get over the hump, trying to win that Premier League title. The focus for them needs to be on the Premier League.”

The ex-goalkeeper’s remarks make sense to some, but don’t you think if Arsenal were to decide to ignore the Champions League for the league, it would demonstrate a lack of desire on their part?

For the last two seasons, the Gunners have been competitive, dominating their opponents and playing ‘beautiful’ football. But do you think this ‘beautiful’ football is pointless until it is crowned with a trophy? Not winning a League in the last two seasons, no matter how good our Gunners have been, should be disappointing.

Do you think Arsenal should win every competition they are in, or save their very best players to concentrate on the League title?

Darren N

