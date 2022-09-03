Can Arsenal repeat their Saliba success with Folarin Balogun

Arsenal can repeat Saliba trick with this youngster

William Saliba developing into a fine defender is for everyone to see.

The youngster was signed from French outfit Saint-Étienne in the summer of 2019 for a whopping £27 million.

After such a massive outlay, there was expectation among the club’s faithful that the 18-year-old would become a regular started immediately.

However, it became frustrating for the fans, when they saw the Frenchman being loaned out for three successive seasons.

There was fear among the supporters that manager Mikel Arteta is doing it all wrong in the Saliba situation.

Three years after signing for the club, however, the 21-year-old has established himself as an important figure in Arteta’s backline.

He has started all five Premier League games for the Gunners and will be expected to play many more this season.

The North London outfit are reaping the rewards of a developed defender that Saliba has become, and credit must be given to the club’s hierarchy of not letting his development stutter.

At the present moment, Folarin Balogun finds himself in similar shoes. There has been huge excitement around him, but the young striker has not featured regularly for the first team of Arsenal, despite being given some chances.

The 21-year-old was loaned out to the French side Reims, and he will be hoping to catch the attention of Arteta, just like Saliba.

The Hale End graduate has already bettered his goal contributions tally at France, then what he was able to achieve in the second half of the campaign in the Championship, lasts season.

The American-born striker has an impressive four goals and one assist to show for in five appearances for his current employers. That comes out to be one goal contribution every match.

At Arsenal we only have Gabriel Jesus with better numbers than Balogun’s (six goal contributions in five games).

What Balogun needs to do is continue working hard, because there is a clear pathway to the first team, in the present climate.

Arsenal are in need of wingers and maybe slightly more depth at the center forward position. Balogun might turn out to be exactly what Arsenal need.

He might save the club millions. And just like Saliba, he too can become an influential figure at the Emirates Stadium.

