Can Arsenal secure a 2nd Spanish Women’s World Champion for Eidevall’s project?

Blaugranagram.com came out yesterday saying they had an exclusive on 28-year-old Mariona Caldentey Barcelona forward preferring a move to Arsenal Women and the WSL this summer. The Spanish forward has had an incredible season with the Barcelona Femeni, winning the Liga F, The Women’s Champions League and the Copa de SM La Reina. Caldentey has been at Barcelona since 2014 but her contract is set to run out in June this year and she looks set to leave the massive Spanish giants for the north side of London.

Caldentey would be an incredible pick up for Arsenal Women this summer and would bolster our attack even more than it is. Caldentey primarily likes to play as an attacker, preferring the left wing, but can also play across the entire front line, making her extremely versatile and could be a huge asset for any team.

She walks away from this season in incredible form and has been one of Barcelona’s most dangerous players when going forward and making a difference. Scoring a massive 17 goals and 18 assists (in all competitions) this season she has looked to be one of the keys to their success, walking away with three trophies.

She’s a playmaker, always finding spaces to get herself into and creates spaces for her teammates to exploit. She has a keen nose for a goal and isn’t afraid to try the spectacular. She’s the type of player who loves to score goals, but you can tell she loves getting assists just as much, making her the perfect team player.

She positions herself well and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. She likes to press the opposition’s defence and keeper high, making it hard for teams to pass out from the back with her quick thinking and lightning pace, pouncing on the smallest mistakes and making it hard for any opposition to play out from the back.

This would be a huge signing for Arsenal and would give us that extra option in attack to utilise. With both Mead and Russo looking likely to be starting most games for us again next season, Caldentey would be good competition for Foord and would give us that extra bit of depth and danger when going forward.

Nothing is signed and sealed yet but all the rumours point to the Spanish forward wanting to join the Arsenal Women project and hopefully we get some more new in the coming days.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

