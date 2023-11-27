Can Arsenal secure UCL Group Winners spot with revenge over Lens on Wednesday night?

Arsenal beat Brentford 1-0 to take the lead in the Premier League. With their place at the top of the league table secured, the focus is now on their Champions League dreams. The Gunners, who lead their Champions League group (Group B), can advance to the knockout stages with a win over Lens on Wednesday night.

The French side stunned Arsenal in the first leg, winning 2-1. Even with that victory, the Ligue 1 side is not full of confidence traveling to the Emirates.

They must recognize that their win over Arsenal was purely coincidental, as Frank Haise (Lens coach) now suggests that their game against Arsenal on Wednesday night could be their most difficult yet. He claims that the game against Arsenal will be a mountain to climb and that they will have to raise their level like they have never raised it before.

“The level that awaits us on Wednesday is that of a big mountain stage, a beyond-category climb,” said Lens coach Franck Haise after seeing his side beat Clermont 3-0 to climb to 6th in Ligue 1 after 13 games. “We will have to rise to that level. We have done it once. We will see if we are able to do it twice.”

Lightning does not strike twice, and Lens cannot rely on chance to secure a second victory over Arsenal. I can only imagine how demoralised they will be on Wednesday night if Arsenal are as strong as they are with Odegaard, White, and Jesus’ return from injury.

Darren N

