Can Arsenal sign Rogers and Alvarez in one summer ?

Julian Alvarez and Morgan Rogers are two major deals that Arsenal have been pursuing over the past few weeks, and the Gunners are also interested in Bradley Barcola.

However, signing Barcola could prove difficult because PSG have insisted that the Frenchman is not available and will not be sold during this summer transfer window.

This leaves Rogers and Alvarez as two high-profile targets who could potentially be available, although Atletico Madrid have also maintained that Alvarez will not leave the club this summer.

Arsenal continues pursuit of attacking reinforcements

According to Football365, Arsenal want both Alvarez and Rogers and is considering moves to bring the two players to the Emirates this summer because they believe they can improve the quality of their squad.

The Gunners have established themselves among the best teams in the world, but they know they must continue strengthening their squad to remain competitive. Adding players of Alvarez’s and Rogers’ quality would provide further attacking options.

Both players have impressed with their performances and are viewed as capable of making a significant impact at the highest level. Arsenal believe they have the ability to improve an already strong squad.

The club’s ambition this summer is clear, and they are prepared to make major investments to continue competing for the biggest trophies.

Arsenal prepared for huge summer spending

This transfer window represents an important opportunity for Arsenal, and they are willing to spend heavily on players they believe can take the team to another level.

A move for both Alvarez and Rogers could cost as much as €250 million, but the Gunners believe the pair would justify such a significant financial commitment.

The challenge will be convincing their respective clubs to complete the deals, as both Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa are expected to demand substantial fees for their players.

Arsenal will now continue exploring their options as they attempt to strengthen the squad. Whether they can sign both targets, or even one of them, remains to be seen, but their interest shows their determination to compete at the highest level.

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