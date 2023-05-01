Can Arsenal sign two Juventus stars in one window?

Arsenal has been linked with a move for at least two Juventus players in the last few transfer windows and Mikel Arteta’s side could get their hands on at least one of them in the summer.

The Gunners will bolster their squad when this term ends in hopes of ensuring they stay in the top four next season.

They have a well-publicised interest in Dusan Vlahovic, whom they have followed since he played at Fiorentina but he is not the only Juve player they are said to be interested in.

Earlier in the year, CMW linked Arsenal with a move for Federico Chiesa and it seems he might ask to leave Juve.

Italy’s hero at Euro 2020 has been struggling since he returned from a long-term injury and a report via HITC reveals he is unhappy at the club.

This means he might ask to leave when the term finishes and Arsenal would get their hands on one of their key targets.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chiesa and Vlahovic are superb players and it is sad to see them struggle at Juve.

If they move to the Emirates, they might recapture their best form because we play a much better attacking football that suits their skills and abilities.

But they will not come cheap and we would have to spend a lot of money to add both men to our group at the same time.

