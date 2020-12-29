Can Arsenal Steer Their Rudderless Ship to the Shore?

The recent string of defeats has left Mikel Arteta under immense pressure at Arsenal, and it’s not only the young manager’s reputation but his entire career that’s at stake. He must be deeply scarred by the scathing remarks from past players, colleagues, and Arsenal fans. The endless speculations and questions regarding his team’s performance and his future might be a little too much for the young professional.

Diving deeper into the problem

However, fans and football enthusiasts across Europe and the world are bound to be disappointed by their club’s dismal performance. Arsenal is struggling to gather points, and the goals have dried up.

It has put Arteta under intense scrutiny, and with every poor result, the doubting Thomases have drawn out their hidden claws. The roar for Arteta’s dismissal is growing louder with every passing day, and there are also rumors of disunity and unrest among players and team management, with Arteta falling out of favor for both.

Arteta started as the sidekick for Pep Guardiola’s and managed to bag the top post with little managerial experience within a few years. His growth in football was both spectacular and inspirational, which is why his sudden downfall is a huge blow to the system. There’s a saying that once you get into the success fold in the world of football, you tend to enjoy the success streak without many setbacks. However, Arteta seems to have broken the myth as his fall from the peak has been rapid, and the downslide doesn’t look to end soon.

Arteta has been witness to Arsenal’s fall from being a compact and competitive side to turning into a confused and rudderless side with no sense of direction or common goals. Right now, it seems that everything has gone out of the Spaniard’s control, and because of the lack of ingenuity and decisiveness on the pitch, recovery looks like a far-fetched dream.

Can Arsenal return to its glory?

Arsenal has failed in both the defense and attack departments, which is a matter of immense concern. Leadership is merely lacking in the team, and the appetite for the fight is lost, which makes the unit look dysfunctional. Problems need to be addressed quickly so that they don’t spiral out of the management’s hand, and it’s equally essential that the team plays like a cohesive lot.

Fans are having a nightmare watching Arsenal’s game, and none can recall such a phase in the team’s luck. Yes, everyone is uncomfortable, looking for a way out, but there isn’t a shortcut for sure, and the team is slated for a long haul. Defeats are a part of life on the field, but it is highly disappointing when defeat is expected with every match.

Arsenal is an iconic side, but for the past decade under Emery and Arteta, the team has slipped from the zenith to labyrinth in such a manner that it can put to shame even the county clubs. For a few people, the transfer window might look like the easy escape route, but money isn’t a long-term solution. Arteta has to rope in new players into the side to get back the team’s mojo.

Seamless Live Streaming of Arsenal Matches

The football season is far from over, and even though you can’t walk into the stadium to cheer your favorite team, but you can always show the love from home. Online live streaming of football matches is nothing new; however, in some countries, the websites live streaming football is blocked. Irrespective of whether you reside in a country where these football streaming sites are banned, or you love to watch your favorite team play on your mobile device, a VPN can do it for you.

Online streaming of matches can make your device vulnerable to hacking and data theft attempts. Luckily, a VPN can create an entirely secure channel between your device and server that blocks hacking attempts and eavesdropping. When you use a VPN, you can stay anonymous, and no one will track your IP.

A streaming VPN offers end-to-end data encryption that secures data exchanged between your device and the server. Even if the data packets are leaked, there’s no way anyone can decrypt the information. Thus, you’re able to stream football matches online without worrying about government agencies and hackers. Data privacy is of the highest priority when you use a trusted VPN app on your smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop.