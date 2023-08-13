Can Arsenal still win the title despite not having a reliable goal-scoring striker?

Arteta’s system doesn’t depend on one striker for goals. Last season, the Gunners had their best goal-scoring season since the Invincibles, scoring 88 goals without a high-scoring striker. Their goals are spread across the team.

With no super striker signed, Mikel Arteta must believe that he will still get them goals next season. As the Spaniard thinks, Stan Collymore has warned Arsenal that not signing a goal-machine striker could spell trouble for their title ambitions.

“I think Arsenal will start the season very well, and I think that the feel-good factor around Arsenal obviously is tangible, but I don’t think they’re a title threat,” he said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“They may feel because of the strengthening and getting the likes of Havertz and Declan Rice that they’re more capable, but they need goals from a centre-forward position, and I think that’s a problem area for them. They should be going out and looking for a proper centre-forward; maybe could have, even should have gone for Hojlund and been in a race with Manchester United.”

There were games Arsenal failed to win last April, like the Southampton and West Ham games, in which if they could have been able to outscore their opponents, they would have won, but their star man Gabriel Jesus in those games wasn’t clinical.

I agree with Collymore in this new season, Arsenal would have been better off with a reliable goal-scoring striker, but after spending over £200 million, I doubt they can pull off such a deal. That may be next year’s deal, and if I were to recommend who they target, I’d recommend Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Daniel O

