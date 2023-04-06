Can Arsenal take care of Man United & Chelsea to win the Women’s Super League?

Can Arsenal take care off Man United & Chelsea to win the Women’s Super League? by Michelle

The WSL title race is tricky. As things stand, four clubs — Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City — could potentially win it. It may come down to the matter of who wants it more..

Arsenal fans will be hoping it is our Gunners who want it more, as considering how respected their women’s side are in the world of football, our Gunners have not won the title since 2018-19, with Chelsea dominating the WSL in recent years.

For me, Arsenal are favourites to be crowned this season’s WSL champions. That sounds nice, doesn’t it? Why am I saying Arsenal are my favourites for the WSL title? They are now tied for third place with Manchester City. However, Arsenal, who are 3 points behind league leaders Manchester United, have played a game fewer than the Red Devils and Man City, meaning if they win their game in hand and maintain their winning streak, they could go level with Man United.

The next WSL fixture for Arsenal is when they play away to Manchester United, at Leigh Sports Village. A win could help Arsenal neutralise United as a threat to their title charge. This fixture has recently been rescheduled to Wednesday 19th April, kick-off 19:15 UK. The game – which will be broadcast live on the BBC – has been rescheduled due to Arsenal’s involvement in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals, against Wolfsburg.

However, even if our Gunners take care of United, one could argue, what about Chelsea, who are ahead of Arsenal by 2 points having played the same number of games? Arsenal can also deal with Chelsea when the two teams meet as our Gunners have shown with that dominant 3-1 win over the Blues in March, to win the Conti Cup! Arsenal will next face Chelsea, in the WSL, on 21st May.

If Arsenal can beat Manchester United and Chelsea in the coming weeks and just play one game at a time, matching Chelsea and Man United’s results, as Katie McCabe highlighted after the Man City win, then I don’t see why they can’t win this title race.

“For me, I think we take everything in stride. We’ve got an unbelievable squad to do that, and we’re always focused on the next game and taking each game as it comes,” said McCabe via Arsenal.

COYGW!! This just might be our Gunners year!

Michelle Maxwell

