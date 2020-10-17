Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Can Arsenal take full advantage of Man City’s struggles? Preview & Predicted score

Arsenal should be looking forward to taking on Manchester City today with their side far from unbeatable at present.

The Citizens will be without a recognised centre-forward for today’s encounter, as well as missing the integral Kevin de Bruyne, but this is just the icing on the cake for Arsenal.

City have been struggling since the start of the season, and their embarrassing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City have proven that this team is very much out of sorts.

Our team is very much on the up however, beating everyone in our path overlooking our visit to Anfield in the league, but we have even beaten Liverpool twice already this term in other competitions.

The bookmakers have to make the hosts favourites, but I can’t help but feel that we are the more likely winners all-things-considered.

City’s sole win this term came against Wolves, who have also been terrible so far this season, while they also failed to beat Leeds in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, while we have beaten their conquerors Leicester, West Ham, Fulham and Sheffield United already this term.

The form book most certainly favours us at present, but that will account for nothing if we do not perform to the best of our abilities.

Thomas Partey’s inclusion in today’s starting line-up could well be the missing ingredient to give us the extra edge for the big clash, and I’m certainly going to stick with my (possibly biased) view that we are going to come away with an unprecedented win.

I can see us coming away with a 3-1 win at the Etihad today, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ending his mini-drought with a brace today.

What are your predictions for the big game? Am I alone in feeling confident despite the the task in hand?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    October 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm

    OT.. It’s official – VAR have deserted Liverpool!! I predicted Liverpool to win 3-2… gutted 😂
    Rangers winning 2-0… wow, what a day so far!! Can’t wait for 17.30!!!

    1. Trudeau says:
      October 17, 2020 at 2:33 pm

      Happy with the result but VAR is a joke. After years of supporting it, I think we need to return to old school and get rid of it. Amazing how the muppets can mess it up.

      1. Sue says:
        October 17, 2020 at 2:40 pm

        Yeah, Trudeau.. Everton deserved their point.. I was gobsmacked how they came to that conclusion though and disallowed that goal!!

  2. Sue says:
    October 17, 2020 at 2:41 pm

    OT.. Nelson has scored for the U23s… currently 1-1 against United.
    Saliba, ESR, Willock and Cedric all playing…

    1. Adega Olatunji says:
      October 17, 2020 at 2:50 pm

      Good one, that’s where they should be for now

      1. Sue says:
        October 17, 2020 at 3:32 pm

        Now 3-3.. Balogun with a brace!!

  3. Tom says:
    October 17, 2020 at 3:35 pm

    Good afternoon everyone anyway it could be 2-1 either way hopefully we will win 5-2 like Leicester did lok

