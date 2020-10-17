Can Arsenal take full advantage of Man City’s struggles? Preview & Predicted score

Arsenal should be looking forward to taking on Manchester City today with their side far from unbeatable at present.

The Citizens will be without a recognised centre-forward for today’s encounter, as well as missing the integral Kevin de Bruyne, but this is just the icing on the cake for Arsenal.

City have been struggling since the start of the season, and their embarrassing 5-2 defeat at the hands of Leicester City have proven that this team is very much out of sorts.

Our team is very much on the up however, beating everyone in our path overlooking our visit to Anfield in the league, but we have even beaten Liverpool twice already this term in other competitions.

The bookmakers have to make the hosts favourites, but I can’t help but feel that we are the more likely winners all-things-considered.

City’s sole win this term came against Wolves, who have also been terrible so far this season, while they also failed to beat Leeds in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road, while we have beaten their conquerors Leicester, West Ham, Fulham and Sheffield United already this term.

The form book most certainly favours us at present, but that will account for nothing if we do not perform to the best of our abilities.

Thomas Partey’s inclusion in today’s starting line-up could well be the missing ingredient to give us the extra edge for the big clash, and I’m certainly going to stick with my (possibly biased) view that we are going to come away with an unprecedented win.

I can see us coming away with a 3-1 win at the Etihad today, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ending his mini-drought with a brace today.

What are your predictions for the big game? Am I alone in feeling confident despite the the task in hand?

Patrick