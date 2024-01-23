Can Arsenal top group with Reading win & progress to Women’s Conti Cup knockouts?

AWFC look onto Reading at Home in the Conti Cup

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad will be looking to retain their dominance in this season’s Continental Cup as they travel to Select Car Leasing Stadium in Reading, with our Gunners going all out to end the group stages with a win, which would secure their place in the Conti Cup knockout stages.

Arsenal Women currently sit at the top of Group D on 8 points with Tottenham following closely behind on 7 points, so this game is an important one to win if we want to finish the group stages on top. On paper Arsenal should be easily winning this but with cup games you can never know what will happen so, although I expect a rotated side from the weekend against Everton, I still think Eidevall picks a strong line up.

Reading are currently sitting just above the relegation zone in the Women’s Championship and have had a rough season. They faced off against Bristol City and drew in normal time, leading to penalties where they ended up knocking the WSL team out of this season’s Conti Cup, and they will be looking to knock Arsenal off their perch. Reading are also coming off a tough loss to Wolverhampton where a point was taken in the dying minutes and they will be looking to try and bounce back from that loss.

Our Women are looking back in fine form, winning at the weekend against Everton and looking dominant throughout the game, bouncing back after the tough loss to Spurs late last year and proving that we are amongst the teams to beat. Our last Conti Cup game was also against our arch north London rivals, in what ended up being an eventful game, ending 3-3 and our Arsenal Women will want to get back on track with a win.

It’s no secret that Arsenal love the Conti Cup and have been dominant in the Cup for years, currently holding the title and the record for most titles (6) and will be looking to add to that history this season. Hopefully we get to see a few changes and a bit of rotation which I am expecting and maybe see a few fringe players get a chance to get some minutes for the mighty Gunners.

Reading v Arsenal Women, Wednesday 24th January, kick-off 19:00 UK. COYGW!

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

