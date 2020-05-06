Can Arsenal turn down chance to sign cut-price target?

RB Leipzig are claimed to have lowered their asking price for defender Dayot Upamecano this summer, with Arsenal amongst those strongest linked.

The 21 year-old has earned a following in recent years, and has supposedly turned down the offer of a new contract, with Leipzig believed to be keen on increasing the release clause in his deal.

It had been claimed that the defender would only be available this summer if his clause was met, but latest reports claim that if no new contract is signed, they will accept a reduced fee of €40 Million.

His coach moved to deny claims that the defender was close to signing a new deal this week, whilst seeming to deny reports that he was close to agreeing terms with Bayern Munich also, which will no doubt lead to further speculation around his future.

“Dayot isn’t about to sign anything, neither here nor anywhere else,” RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krösche said.

Arsenal moved to sign William Saliba last summer from St Etienne, before agreeing to allow him to see out the current season on loan there, and will arrive in North London in the coming weeks as we return to training, although he isn’t expected to be allowed to play until next term.

We are supposedly looking to build a team that can benefit the new system being implemented by new coach Mikel Arteta, and it remains to be seen just how much money will be made available for the rebuild.

Players like Hector Bellerin and Shkodran Mustafi are linked with the exit door however, and could potentially free up some money to bring in another defender this summer, whilst it remains to be seen if we will be make a bid to keep Pablo Mari beyond his current loan deal.

It might just be that Upamecano’s new asking price could prove too good to turn down, and Arsenal may look to free up the funds for the France Under-21 defender, and Mari may well be the player who loses out this summer.

Could Arsenal turn down the chance to sign Upamecano for €40 Million? Will he and Saliba prove to be the best defenders in the world in years to come?

Patrick