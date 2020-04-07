Can Arsenal turn down revealed Coutinho fee?

Barcelona are expected to allow Philippe Coutinho go out on loan again next season, with a €13 Million fee on offer.

Chelsea and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for the former Liverpool forward, who has failed to settle in Spain.

Coutinho has already been shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich this term, although the Bundesliga giants are not expected to make that move permanent.

Bayern did the same thing with Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez last season, only to baulk at the asking price, and one might think they were willing to agree to such future fees just in order to land a top player on loan for a season (my thinking at least).

Arsenal may well be able to profit from the situation this summer, with Coutinho believed to be available for transfer for a rumoured €90 Million, which nobody is expected to shell out for. His recent struggles in Spain and Germany will have left some question marks, but the €13 Million loan fee to bring the Brazilian in for the season could well prove attractive, especially given we are already believed to have enquired about his availability.

A future fee would likely be agreed in a potential loan deal, and a return to the Premier League would surely look attractive to Coutinho who must be eager to get his career back on track.

I’d be quite surprised if Chelsea were to make such an attempt for the 27 year-old, given their current wealth of options in attacking roles, although Willian and Pedro are expected to both leave this summer on a free transfer, leaving them light in experience up top.

Would Coutinho be a first-team regular at Arsenal? Is he an upgrade on our current options? Could he play in a deeper role as a replacement for Ceballos?

Patrick