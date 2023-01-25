Can Arsenal wait until the summer to sign a midfielder?

Arsenal are the team that other teams should be afraid of, and if their win over Manchester United didn’t convince you, I don’t know what will. This season, Arteta has transformed the Gunners to the point where Cesc Fabregas believes the current Arsenal squad, along with the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, has Arsenal at their strongest to make history. “Well we need to believe in the squad they have,” said Fabregas as per Sky Sports “I think Trossard is a really good player, better than at the moment what people think he is. “He showed it at Brighton, and he showed it today for a couple of minutes. He’s different to what they’ve got. He plays between the lines, he can score goals, play in different positions up front. “Gabriel Jesus needs to come back at some point soon, and if they can keep going with Eddie [Nketiah] scoring goals and waiting for Gabriel to come back. “Plus the defender that they just bought from Spezia. Maybe [they could get] another signing.”

The Gunners’ main concern prior to this transfer window was a lack of quality squad depth. The swoop for Trossard and Kiwior addresses this, but is it enough for Arsenal’s ambitions this season? It may, although the midfield is a position that many Arsenal fans want bolstered.

So can Arteta wait until the summer to bolster it, most likely with Declan Rice, or will that be a bad move?

