Can Arsenal wait until the summer to sign a midfielder?

Arsenal are the team that other teams should be afraid of, and if their win over Manchester United didn’t convince you, I don’t know what will. This season, Arteta has transformed the Gunners to the point where Cesc Fabregas believes the current Arsenal squad, along with the arrivals of Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, has Arsenal at their strongest to make history.
“Well we need to believe in the squad they have,” said Fabregas as per Sky Sports
“I think Trossard is a really good player, better than at the moment what people think he is.
“He showed it at Brighton, and he showed it today for a couple of minutes. He’s different to what they’ve got. He plays between the lines, he can score goals, play in different positions up front.
“Gabriel Jesus needs to come back at some point soon, and if they can keep going with Eddie [Nketiah] scoring goals and waiting for Gabriel to come back.
“Plus the defender that they just bought from Spezia. Maybe [they could get] another signing.”
The Gunners’ main concern prior to this transfer window was a lack of quality squad depth. The swoop for Trossard and Kiwior addresses this, but is it enough for Arsenal’s ambitions this season? It may, although the midfield is a position that many Arsenal fans want bolstered.
So can Arteta wait until the summer to bolster it, most likely with Declan Rice, or will that be a bad move?
No, we cannot. We need able bodies for the spring. If Xhaka would injure himself, I think we could be able to play on quite well with Zinchenko playing his position as he’s played the same for Ukraine.
If Partey gets injured.. then it’s tough times ahead. Elneny can do well for few games every now and then but consistently it will hurt us. ASL has never shown to be ready to perform for a top side as what we currently are.
Excuse me, but Xhaka doesn’t get injured. Ever. If Partey can suck some of his blood, then he might also become like steel
exactly lets go for Rice and Grealish to strengthen the midfield
Thomas Partey seems to have gotten over his injury. Can’t remember the last time he played this many games without needing to see a doctor. We should get someone on loan if possible and then properly address it in the summer.
Or Arsenal can sign an RB and make White that back for Partey ? Cheaper solution compared to buying a quality MF right now.
That would be a big risk imho because bar the year Liecester won it, when they only had one game a week for the majority of that season, title winning teams utilities their whole squad and up until now we pretty much start the same starting 11 every week. Partey has only missed two games so far which is a welcomed change to the previous seasons but how likely is he not to miss anymore games? Elneny is suddenly picking up injuries despite not playing many games and Xhaka although he is a machine at some stage he will suffer from fatigue which may cause a dip in form or injury (hopefully it doesn’t)
Now let’s discuss Lokonga, never really been impressed and it would appear Arteta feels the same way as it’s clear as day he doesn’t trust him especially in the Premier League games which is why he is sat on the bench and rarely ever brought on as a substitute even when we have a comfortably lead in games, meaning Xhaka and Partey playing the full 90 consistently. How sustainable is that moving forward?
The Europa League enters the equation in March and should we start getting drawn against difficult opposition I would anticipate Arteta fielding stronger lineups. So again will he trust Sambi start in those circumstances? I have my doubts.
So that’s why need to sign someone who Arteta won’t hesitate to maybe start some Premier League games over Partey or Xhaka or take them off if they are tiring and believe the club will bring someone in, who is anybodys guess.
It’s a question of availabilty.Trossard was available due to his out of character bust up with his new Manager.Kiwior, who is highly regarded by Lewandoski, was available because he was with a relatively small Italian club who are not in a financial position to turn down an offer of 17m.There are two or three defensive midfielders in the EPL who would be ideal for us, but unfortunately they are not available.In any event the likes of White and Kiwior have played the DM role in the past and could bridge the gap in the event of an injury to Partey.Other than the possible signing of the very talented Spanish RB Fresneda, who is likely to stay with his present Club on loan for the rest of the season, I do not see us bringing in another midfielder at this stage.
Important to get the right player rather than just another body for depth. I like that they are exploring loan options, a better choice than a mediocre signing.
We have cover to get through, but not competition for midfield places. Looks like any top midfield addition may have to wait until the Summer.
I don’t claim any inside knowledge, so I could be completely wrong and we sign a top before the window closes, so let’s wait and see.