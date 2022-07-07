Can Arsenal win a trophy if get all our main targets?

This amazing transfer window has been very exciting with the arrivals of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Matt Turner at Arsenal so far, so I just thought it was worth a look at the sports betting to see what prices are on offer for Arsenal fans if they fancy a bet.

Liverpool and Man City are practically certain to fight out the title race again next season unless something strange happens, but Man City would probably be my pick (around 4/7) after bringing in Erling Haaland although Liverpool can never be written off.

Chelsea, Spurs and Man United are also ahead of Arsenal in the betting so the Gunners are extremely unfancied to win the title at prices up to 66/1, but hopefully as Arteta’s impressive young team grow together we may have a better chance a few years into the future.

Arsenal only missed out on the Top Four by two points this season so it is quite possible that we can improve on that with our new additions to help us, so perhaps we can only hope that we can make it back into the Top Four in the next campaign.

The Gunners are a reasonable price of 2/1 if you think that Arteta can improve on that points total next season. If you visit your go to website for football tips you are unlikely to find many postive predictions about Arsenal, but I do have some faith in Arteta to keep us in the fight for Top Four for most of the season, even if all our rivals have also invested this summer.

It is probably fair to say that we have more chance of winning a domestic Cup and obviously Arsenal’s great record in the FA Cup cannot be denied, having won it 14 times, including Arsene Wenger having 7 winners medals and Mikel Arteta winning one in his first season at the club. For me, this is definitely worth a little investment at around 12/1.

As for the League Cup, the odds of 14/1 could be attractive, but with our youngsters certain to be used we would need a fortuitous run of luck in the draws, but with a much better class of backups for Arteta to rotate next season, it is by no means an impossible task for our squad players to progress a long way. Every trophy counts after all…

Would you be tempted to have a bet on Arsenal at these odds next season?